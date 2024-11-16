Costabile: How the Bombers can win 111th Grey Cup

It’s almost time for the 111th Grey Cup.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts go head-to-head on Sunday night at BC Place with each looking to raise the coveted trophy when the final whistle blows.

Winnipeg’s path to the Grey Cup was a rollercoaster that started with them going 0-4 and eventually 2-6. But after a surge in the second half of the year, the Bombers finished atop of the West and are now set to play in their fifth-straight Grey Cup.

As they look to win their third championship in five years, and first since 2021, here are three keys for Winnipeg to defeat Toronto this weekend.

111th GREY CUP

» Costabile: 5 storylines to watch in the 111th Grey Cup

» Costabile: 3 ways Benjie Franklin will impact the 111th Grey Cup

» Double Dip: Brady Oliveira wins MOP, MOC

» 5 Things To Know Ahead of the 111th Grey Cup: Winnipeg | Toronto

;

PROTECT ZACH

The Bombers have given credit where credit is due in the week leading up to the 111th Grey Cup. The team knows just how good Toronto’s front four (and seven) have been this season. Just look back at the matchups between these two clubs in 2024. Toronto’s defence got seven sacks on Collaros in Week 19. They got another five in Week 8.

In a game with everything on the line, Collaros will need time to make throws down field. Enter: the offensive line.

The Bombers unit up front was a brick wall in the Western Final against the Riders, allowing no sacks in their win. With time to operate from the pocket, Collaros aired things out, throwing for 301 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. His favourite target on the night was Kenny Lawler, who had 177 of those yards and three majors. Lawler and the rest of the Bombers’ receivers, including Ontaria Wilson and Nic Demski, will be relied upon once again at BC Place.

Against a furious pass rush that led the CFL in sacks this season (48), the protectors of the quarterback will have to keep Collaros clean. My colleague, José Ferraz, here at CFL.ca took a deep dive look into just how good the Argos defensive line is at getting pressure on the quarterback. Winnipeg’s offensive line has their work cut out for them with not only keep Collaros clean from sacks but keeping the Argos’ pass rush at bay.

LET BRADY COOK

Speaking of offensive line play, their next challenge will be to go to work on opening gaps for the league’s Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian, Brady Oliveira.

Weather won’t be a factor in this game, with BC Place the only indoor stadium in the CFL, but establishing the run will still be imperative; keep the defence honest with the threat of the run to open up the passing game.

But it’s not just the threat of the run that is dangerous, it’s the actual running itself. Winnipeg’s offence moves through Oliveira, with his ability to run, pass, and block, and there’s no doubt he’ll be heavily relied upon on Sunday. The “bully ball” that we’ve seen since Oliveira broke into the league should be major part of Winnipeg’s offensive attack, as he goes head-to-head with standout middle linebacker Wynton McManis.

Oliveira led the CFL with six 100+ yard games in 2024 and has hit the century mark in all three of his playoff starts including 119 last weekend against the Roughriders. Can he add another this weekend?

KEEP JANARION IN CHECK

Toronto’s electrifying return man, Janarion Grant, this year’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, can score on returns. We saw it five times this year, four in the regular season and once just last week in the Eastern Final against Montreal.

And while he’ll be looking to add another one to his resume on Sunday, the Blue Bombers cover teams will need to have their best game of the season to not only keep him from the end zone but also to limit the damage in the field position game. In the 109th Grey Cup, Grant set records for the longest punt return in a Grey Cup game (102 yards) and most punt return yards in a Grey Cup game (159 yards). He currently holds the record for most career punt returns in Grey Cup history (264). As he gets set to suit up in his fifth-straight Grey Cup, Grant is also the all-time leader in total kick return yards with 592. So yeah, he’s dangerous.

Winnipeg’s special teams unit had been solid this season, and I mean that figuratively and literally. They don’t give up much in terms of yardage, they had the least punt return yards this season (749) and only allowed 9.6 yards per punt, least in the CFL. Their 1,282 kickoff return yards and yards per kickoff (20.0) was second-lowest in the league. Winnipeg did not give up a single kick return touchdown in 2024.

Making sure Grant doesn’t break free for a score and ensuring Arbuckle has a long field to work with will be key in this matchup where every yard matters.

START FAST

Last weekend in the Western Final, the Blue Bombers had two scores early in game, going up 14-0 in the first quarter. Getting ahead of Toronto early in this one and forcing Nick Arbuckle to work from behind could be another key to success.

Along with the offence scoring early, it’ll be essential for the defence to make key, early stops as well.

Winnipeg’s defence finished the season +4 in the turnover margin, and while they were tied for second-last in the CFL in interceptions (14), their ability to bat balls away made up for it with Tyrell Ford leading the way that department (12 knockdowns). Disrupting Arbuckle, and disrupting him early, just like they did against Trevor Harris, could be the path to victory.