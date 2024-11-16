Follow CFL

Grey Cup November 16, 2024

Depth Charts: How the teams will line up in the 111th Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts have released their official rosters and depth charts ahead of the 111th Grey Cup.

The Canadian Football League (CFL)’s championship game will be played in Vancouver at BC Place on Sunday, November 17 with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET.

The contest, featuring Jonas Brothers in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL – online through CFL+ for International viewers and on CBS Sports Network for U.S. viewers, as well as listeners on SiriusXM.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS DEPTH CHART

TORONTO ARGONAUTS DEPTH CHART

