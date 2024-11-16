Steinberg: How the Argos can win the 111th Grey Cup

I don’t think it’s any secret the Toronto Argonauts enter Sunday’s 111th Grey Cup as underdogs. That’s the narrative on the outside and that’s what that betting line suggests, too.

But narratives are meant to be changed. And despite the unfortunate injury sustained by quarterback Chad Kelly in last weekend’s Eastern Final, this Argos team still has a discernible path to victory.

Here are four keys for Toronto to make that a reality Sunday at BC Place in Vancopostuver.

111th GREY CUP

GET TO ZACH COLLAROS

This Argonauts pass rush is deep, versatile, and multi-faceted. As a group Toronto combined for a league-leading 48 sacks and have added six more in a pair of playoff wins. Five players recorded six more sacks during the regular season. And all of it starts with the defensive front four, which just happens to be one of the best groups the CFL has seen in years.

More than quarterback Nick Arbuckle stepping in for Kelly, Janarion Grant’s return prowess, or Ka’Deem Carey’s ground game, Toronto’s defensive front will be the biggest difference between winning and losing.

If this group can get consistent pressure on Winnipeg’s Collaros, the Argos have a great chance of leaving Vancouver with a win. But if the Bombers, who allowed 36 sacks during the regular season, can contain the likes of Jake Ceresna, Folarin Orimolade, and Ralph Holley, it’ll likely allow a motivated Collaros too much time to make things happen.

111th Grey Cup: Thursday Argos Practice [1 of 99] (Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca)

ESTABLISH THE RUN

Even before Kelly’s injury, Toronto’s offence had featured the run game heavily en route to a 10-8 finish. The Argonauts led the East Division, and finished second overall, in rushing by averaging 121.3 yards per game. 27 of their 49 touchdowns this season came on the ground, which accounts for more than 55 per cent. When Toronto establishes their ground game, they’re a hard group to stop.

Carey led the way in 2024 with a resurgent year. After being cut loose in Calgary after an injury-plagued campaign, Carey signed with the Argos on day one of free agency and came to camp with a chip on his shoulder. He translated that to an East Division best 1,060 rushing yards during the regular season while leading all tailbacks with seven rushing touchdowns.

MANAGE THE BALL

Arbuckle enters the biggest start of his career eyes wide open and with plenty of perspective. After an arduous last five years, including thoughts of retirement prior to signing with the Argos late in training camp, he’s ready to tackle an incredible opportunity. But Arbuckle still has to guard against doing too much.

Don’t let Winnipeg’s interception total fool you. Yes, they finished near the bottom of the league with 14 interceptions, but that’s misleading. The Blue Bombers were second overall with 67 pass knockdowns and finished first overall defending the pass. All it takes is one or two knocked down passes to turn into picks for this game to swing heavily in Winnipeg’s favour.

Game and ball management will be crucial for Arbuckle, especially with such a strong running game and defence to supplement him.

JANARION GRANT

Game key. X-factor. Momentum swinger. Whatever you want to call the 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, the shoe fits. And with Grant back deep to return kicks and punts on Sunday, the Argos have the ability to break the game wide open in the blink of an eye

With three punt return majors and one more on a kick return, Grant was the only player with at least one touchdown in each of the return disciplines. We also know how much Grant brings it in the post-season, including a 71-yard punt return touchdown in the Eastern Final.

Grant is a weapon unlike any other and could factor in huge in a Toronto win.