3 stats that defined the first half of the 111th Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts played a close first half at BC Place in the 111th Grey Cup.

The Argonauts were able to move the ball, but could not find the end zone and instead had to settle for three field goals by kicker Lirim Hajrullahu.

Winnipeg meanwhile was able to unleash its deep passing game, orchestrating a touchdown drive via the air and the ground with a major by backup pivot Terry Wilson to go into halftime leading 10-9.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the first half of the 111th Grey Cup.

111th GREY CUP

» Depth Charts: How the teams lined up in the 111th Grey Cup

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 111th Grey Cup

» Through the Lens: 111th Grey Cup first half action

» Calm Before The Storm: Pre-game images from the 111th Grey Cup



49-YARD CATCH

Both the Bombers and Argos started slow on offence, with Toronto scoring three on their first drive before the teams went on to trade punt after punt.

It was only when Ontaria Wilson got loose deep for a 49-yard connection with Zach Collaros that Winnipeg was able to find the end zone for the first time with a three-yard carry by backup pivot Terry Wilson. The wide receiver also added a 27-yarder later in the first half that led to a field goal by Sergio Castillo.

6 – PUNTS

It’s no surprise that a game featuring two of the league’s top defences had a lot of punts in the first two quarters. The teams combined for six punts, while also going one-for-four in red zone efficiency as both defensive units stepped up to keep the scoring in check.

Argos’ defensive back Benjie Franklin also made an acrobatic interception on a deep pass by Collaros, helping Toronto stay in pursuit of the Bombers.

36-YARD CATCH

Toronto’s offence got a jolt of life late in the first half after receiver Damonte Coxie caught a 36-yard pass from Nick Arbuckle. The catch led to the Boatmen’s second field of the game. Toronto went on to score on another field go by Hajrullahu as the teams went to halftime with only one point separating them.