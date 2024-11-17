5 stats that defined Toronto’s win over Winnipeg in the 111th Grey Cup

VANCOUVER – They may have been underdogs coming into the 111th Grey Cup, but there was nothing small about the performance the Toronto Argonauts put on as they defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24.

Nick Arbuckle got the fairytale ending, winning not only the Grey Cup as a starting quarterback but also winning MVP of the game, and the Argos collected their 19th title.

CFL.ca brings you five stats that defined the Toronto Argonauts’ win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup.

111th GREY CUP

61 – YARDS ROBERT PRIESTER TOOK INTERCEPTION FOR A TOUCHDOWN

Robert Priester‘s interception on Zach Collaros didn’t just mark 21 unanswered points from the Argonauts in the fourth quarter – and they weren’t even finished yet, but the interception gave the Argos an 18-point lead with just 3:13 left on the clock.

The interception was the second longest in Grey Cup history, behind only Toronto’s Joe Krol who took an interception 65 yards for a touchdown in 1945, and was the longest interception returned for a touchdown in a Grey Cup since James Johnson in 2007.

24 – FOURTH QUARTER POINTS FOR TORONTO

The Argos and Bombers traded points throughout the first three quarters of the Grey Cup, but the Argos took the next step in the fourth quarter as they scored 24 unanswered points, coming from a one-point lead with just over 12 minutes left to securing a three-score lead.

First, Arbuckle found Dejon Brissett for a 27-yard touchdown grab, before a Lirim Hajrullahu 14-yard chip shot, Preister’s pick-six and a Ka’Deem Carey four-yard touchdown run that was set up by an interception added to the tally which saw the Argos win and move to 8-0 against Winnipeg in the Grey Cup.

The 24 points scored in the fourth quarter also ties a Grey Cup record.

4 – INTERCEPTIONS GRABBED BY ARGOS DEFENCE

A pick-six, a 58-yard interception that set up a rushing touchdown, and two other interceptions that put Toronto in a position to end their drive with a field goal were grabbed by the Argonauts’ defence on Sunday as they held Zach Collaros to 202 yards without a passing touchdown.

Toronto’s defence returned the interceptions for a combined 164 yards, and defensive plays by Toronto took control of the entire game as 27 of the points came off turnovers created by the defence, and players like Royce Metchie and Benjie Franklin tallied three defensive tackles each.

8 – LIRIM HAJRULLAHU KICKS MADE

Between four made field goals – including a successful long attempt from 45 yards out – and four extra points made, Lirim Hajrullahu was responsible for 16 of Toronto’s points on Sunday night.

Hajrullahu successfully made kicks from 13, 14, 35, and 45 yards out, and was perfect in extra points attempts on Sunday as he kicked a perfect 100 per cent in the win. Prior to the Grey Cup, Hajrullahu hit 55-of-61 field goals, good for 90.2 per cent, and 35-of-37 converts (94.6 per cent) on the season.

6 – WYNTON MCMANIS DEFENSIVE TACKLES

Wynton McManis was always going to be one of the most important players on the field for Toronto in the Grey Cup, and it’s no surprise that he tallied a team-leading six tackles in the Grey Cup.

McManis not only was responsible for batting down three passes, crucial plays for the Argos’ defence, but also was the one who returned a Collaros interception 58 yards that set up Carey’s touchdown.

He was solid for Toronto in the middle of the field, shutting down Nic Demski and holding him to just 18 yards on two receptions despite seven targets, and forced Winnipeg to punt on his pass breakups.