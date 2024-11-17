Dejon Brissett wins 111th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Canadian

VANCOUVER — Receiver Dejon Brissett has been named the Most Valuable Canadian in the 111th Grey Cup.

The pass-catcher caught three passes for 45 yards and a major that helped open the game up and secure a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday at BC Place.

111th GREY CUP

Brissett was one of nine different receivers to catch passes from quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The wide receiver led the way for a passing group that kept finding answers against what had previously been the top pass defence in yards allowed in 2024.