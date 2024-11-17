Follow CFL

News November 17, 2024

Fit for Champions: Buy Argonauts 111th Grey Cup championship gear

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Argonauts have won the 111th Grey Cup.

With a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the Argonauts have claimed their second Grey Cup in three years.

Shop the New Era Fit for Champions line and represent this year’s Grey Cup Champions.

