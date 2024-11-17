Fit for Champions: Buy Argonauts 111th Grey Cup championship gear

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Argonauts have won the 111th Grey Cup.

With a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the Argonauts have claimed their second Grey Cup in three years.

111th GREY CUP

