Halftime at the 111th Grey Cup: Steinberg’s QB comparison

We’re at the midpoint of the 111th Grey Cup at BC Place, where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers lead the Toronto Argonauts 10-9. Here are a few quick observations on what we’ve seen from Zach Collaros and Nick Arbuckle so far.

Collaros was explosive at times for Winnipeg and took a few risks through two quarters. He finished the half 6-for-12 with 114 yards and one interception, a stat line that included a few big plays. Collaros hit receiver Ontaria Wilson for 49 yards late in the first quarter to set the Blue Bombers up for their only major of the first half. Wilson was Collaros’s most popular receiver as he reeled in four catches for 85 yards, while Kenny Lawler was also targeted four times with one reception.

As for Arbuckle, efficiency was the word, especially early. Arbuckle was a perfect 7-7 for 44 yards in the first quarter and completed his first eight passes overall. Arbuckle finished the half 15-18 with 146 yards and no interceptions and started to spread the field much more in the final minutes. Arbuckle’s biggest play was a 36-yard hookup with Damonte Coxie in the second quarter, which set up Lirim Hajrullahu’s second of three field goals.

111th GREY CUP

» Depth Charts: How the teams will line up in the 111th Grey Cup

» Everything you need to know ahead of the 111th Grey Cup

» Costabile: How the Bombers can win the 111th Grey Cup

» Steinberg: How the Argos can win the 111th Grey Cup

» Ready for Redemption: Argos, Bombers meet in 111th Grey Cup