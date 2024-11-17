Storybook Ending: Nick Arbuckle named MVP of the 111th Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — Toronto Argonauts’ quarterback Nick Arbuckle went from a backup to Grey Cup Most Valuable Player in the span of eight days.

The veteran took the field in the second half of the Eastern Final against the Montreal Alouettes after a leg injury to starter Chad Kelly and led to the team to another Grey Cup Appearance.

111th GREY CUP

» 3 things you missed from the Argos press conference after the 111th Grey Cup

» Dejon Brissett named 111th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Canadian

» Through the Lens: Argos’ 111th Grey Cup celebration

» Boatmen Reign Supreme: Argos win the 111th Grey Cup

Arbuckle then doubled up and played his best game of the season in Vancouver at BC Place to help the Argos to a 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 111th Grey Cup.

The pivot completed 26 of 37 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, connecting with nine different receivers and pushing his team past the top pass-defence in the CFL.