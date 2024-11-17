Follow CFL

Zach Collaros returns to action at 111th Grey Cup

VANCOUVER — Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros is back under centre after having a cut on his finger attended to at the 111th Grey Cup.

TSN’s broadcast showed Collaros walking off of the field with the top of his finger on his right hand bleeding.

Backup quarterback Terry Wilson went into the game while Collaros received attention for the injury. The team got a 23-yard field goal from kicker Sergio Castillo in Collaros’ absence. Wilson came into the game in the first half and scored a touchdown on short yardage.

