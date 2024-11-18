Landry: Argos’ defence a big, crashing Double Blue wave

Wynton McManis has a saying he likes to toss around and he did it again on Sunday night, just after he and the Toronto Argonauts had defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 41-24 in the 111th Grey Cup.

“Don’t ride the wave,” the linebacker and spiritual leader of the defence said. “Be the wave.”

Once again, that Toronto Argonaut defence was a big, crashing double blue wave, causing havoc and getting the ball on a regular basis. It’s something the unit accomplished in an Eastern Final win in Montreal. And something they accomplished again in the Grey Cup game, picking off four passes. Three in the second half alone.

McManis had one of those interceptions, one that he hiked back 58 yards before being denied just shy of the goal line by a tackle by Winnipeg receiver Ontaria Wilson. No matter, the Argo offence scored from there as they took McManis’ gift in from the Winnipeg 4-yard line, giving the Argos some icing as the lead stretched to 41-16 and the clock draining fast.

Second-year defensive back Benjie Franklin was in on the pick party and so was veteran DaShaun Amos. And Robert Priester, too. Priester took his interception of Winnipeg QB Zach Collaros 61 yards for a lights-out touchdown.

“We’re going to get that ball,” said an ecstatic Kevin Eiben, who along with Will Fields is a co-defensive coordinator of a unit that has made it a habit to take and take and take. “You preach that every week, right? We’re like: ‘that ball in the air. That’s ours.’”

“The coverages we have,” said Eiben, “we put guys in good position to go make plays.”

The Toronto defence that was thought to have perhaps lost its mojo during the off-season, what with the team’s former defensive coordinator, Corey Mace, leaving to take the head coaching job in Saskatchewan. And stars like corner Jamal Peters, and defensive linemen DeWayne Hendrix and Brandon Barlow all left as free agents.

Considering the bloodletting of personnel, a person could have been excused for thinking that the Argo defence would take a step or two back.

That it didn’t – and that the unit flourished as the season wore on and beat its collective chest like King Kong in the most important game of the year – was a point of great pride for Eiben as he spoke from the field while his players were being showered in double blue confetti on the stage a few feet away.

“We came a long way, man,” said a grinning Eiben. “We went to training camp, but we’d lost seven starters on D. We had to rebuild this defence.

That’s a testament to the coaches and the players. We all bought in. We worked our asses off.”

For McManis – who along with his interception had six tackles and a very impressive three pass knockdowns during the game – it was just another day at the office. For both he and his co-workers.

“This defence is special,” McManis said. “This defence is very special, man. We just don’t stop. You know, it’s relentless. Everybody knew that this could be our destiny.”

“We understand who we are. And you know, it’s just what we do, it’s a normal Sunday for us. This is Argo football.”

Outside of the interceptions, the Toronto defence once again frustrated the Winnipeg offence, the way it had during to low-scoring, regular season wins. It wasn’t all about air defence against a wounded Collaros, who had to take to wearing a glove on his throwing hand after suffering a nasty cut during the third quarter.

Eiben mentioned how proud he was of his forward unit getting pass pressure on Collaros while staying alert to fill gaps against Winnipeg’s ever-dangerous running back, Brady Oliveira. The 2024 Most Outstanding Player did gash the Argos on a couple of big runs, but other than that, was kept at bay for most of the night.

“First thing we told the team,” Eiben said of halftime adjustments that saw the Argo defence roar to life in the closing thirty minutes, “was, ‘hey, we gotta execute. We’re hurting ourselves. Stuff that they’re getting is because we had some busts. You take care of your job, do your job. Gonna be just fine.’”

They were more than fine. The Argo defence took over a close game in leading the Boatmen to a second Grey Cup win in three seasons.

“I’m so thankful and so happy,” said McManis as he walked away.

“Everybody’s so special.”