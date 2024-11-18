Steinberg: 4 unsung heroes of the 111th Grey Cup

Nick Arbuckle was named Most Valuable Player. Dejon Brissett took home Most Valuable Canadian. And Robert Priester sealed the win with a stunning 61-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter.

But the Toronto Argonauts aren’t 111th Grey Cup champions, and don’t have their second title in three years, without a few other heroes.

111th GREY CUP

LIRIM HAJRULLAHU | K

In his return to the CFL after five years away, Hajrullahu was nails. Not only was the National kicker perfect on the day, he was also playing through an immense amount of pain. Hajrullahu sustained a lower body injury in the process of making a 35-yard field goal late in the second quarter, which affected him the rest of the game.

“It hurt a lot, especially right afterwards,” Hajrullahu told me postgame on the field. “But I knew you’re going to have to rip my leg off to stop me from going back out there. I just wanted to be the best I can be for my guys and be able to come out here and help us win.”

Mission accomplished.

Hajrullahu came out a few minutes later to drill a 45-yard field goal, his longest of the day, to get the Argos within one point just before halftime. He finished the day four-for-four kicking field goals and was also perfect on four point after attempts. It was a cool way for Hajrullahu to finish the season, his first in the CFL since 2019 after four years south of the border.

“This was the goal, and this is why I wanted to come back. When we play football it’s to lift this trophy at the end of the season and I’m so grateful and so thankful for this opportunity and to be able to win. It felt good to be back to raise that trophy again.”

PETER NICASTRO | OL

This game could have looked very different without Nicastro’s understated heroics in the third quarter. Willie Jefferson, menacing all day, got to Arbuckle for a huge strip sack that would have given the Blue Bombers great field position inside Toronto territory.

Instead, Nicastro spotted the ball instantly and used his long reach to corral it and retain possession for the Argos. Fraser Sopik’s forced fumble on a Lucky Whitehead punt return and Kevin Mital’s 17-yard touchdown catch on the next two plays don’t happen without Nicastro’s recovery.

FRASER SOPIK | LB

Speaking of which, how about Sopik’s only registered play of the 111th Grey Cup being one that completely shifted momentum. Racing down field after a John Haggerty punt, Sopik lunged at Winnipeg’s Lucky Whitehead roughly two seconds after the latter’s return had begun. It was a perfectly timed tackle and knocked the ball loose for a Jack Cassar recovery and instant scoring position.

Arbuckle hit Mital the next play for the go-ahead touchdown and Toronto’s second lead of the game. They wouldn’t relinquish this one.

Ka’Deem Carey is the workhorse in this offence. But on a few occasions Sunday, McMahon gave the Argos exactly the change of pace they needed. The first came on Toronto’s first offensive drive when he took a short pass over the middle and turned it into a 29-yard gainer by breaking a Redha Kramdi tackle and then eluding Tyrell Ford. The play took the Argonauts to the ten and setup Hajrullahu’s first field goal.

McMahon’s second gain wasn’t as big but might have been more important. With Winnipeg building momentum in the fourth quarter after getting back within one point, McMahon took a shovel pass 12 yards on second-and-ten to extend a drive and keep the defence off the field. It was a play that worked to perfection earlier in the game but was called back on a holding penalty. The Argos chose the right time to roll it out again.