Steinberg: Top 3 defensive players in the 111th Grey Cup

The Toronto Argonauts were the definition of three phase football in their 41-24 win over Winnipeg in the 111th Grey Cup.

And it was their defence, which has been crucial throughout a sometimes-tumultuous season, that ended up stealing plenty of headlines on Sunday.

111th GREY CUP

» Boatmen Reign Supreme: Argos win the 111th Grey Cup

» Storybook Ending: Nick Arbuckle named Grey Cup MVP

» Dejon Brissett named 111th Grey Cup’s Most Valuable Canadian

» 5 stats that defined Toronto’s win over Winnipeg in the 111th Grey Cup

The Argos held opposing quarterback Zach Collaros to no touchdowns, 202 passing yards, and a 15-for-30 completion rate. Toronto also forced Collaros into four interceptions, including an unprecedented run of three on successive possessions in the fourth quarter.

It was a dominant performance, and these three players led the way.

BENJIE FRANKLIN | DEFENSIVE BACK

In his first full season with the Argos, and after starting on the field side, Franklin slowly grew into his role in the backfield this year. By the end of the 2024 playoffs, however, there was no debating Franklin’s place as one of the league’s best boundary corners.

Franklin had a stellar Grey Cup debut and finished with three defensive tackles and an interception. And he probably could have put himself in the Most Valuable Player conversation had he managed to come down with a second pick…and boy was he close. Franklin had his hands on a Terry Wilson end zone pass in the fourth quarter, which could have prevented Winnipeg points.

“At that time, man, it’s the next play,” Franklin said with a smile post-game. “It’s the next play. You can’t think about it too much. It’s just that next play mentality, man, you’ve got to try to get it back. We got it back so, hey, it’s all good now.”

Franklin’s first interception was a thing of beauty, though. He climbed the ladder to pick off a deep Collaros pass intended for Keric Wheatfall late in the second quarter, which helped setup a Lirim Hajrullahu field goal a few plays later.

“Once I see my read, the quarterback…he kind of gave it up the whole time,” Franklin recounted. “Once his eyes were down the field, and once I saw that ball, it was more of a see ball, get ball type of thing.

“At that moment…hey, it’s mine when it’s in the air.”

Franklin led the way for a defensive backfield that was simply stellar. Included were two other interceptions from that group, both in the fourth quarter. DaShaun Amos had one late, while Robert Priester’s pick-six essentially sealed Toronto’s victory.

“That’s why we talk about making turnovers and I feel like we did a great job of that,” said Franklin. “Our defence balled out today and you’ve got to give hats off to those guys. They play their butts off and now we’ve got that victory.”

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

The one interception that didn’t come courtesy a defensive back was from McManis, also in the fourth quarter. But that wasn’t his only big play. In fact, had McManis taken home MVP honours I don’t think anyone would have batted an eye. That’s how good he was all game long.

McManis, who may have been the CFL’s best linebacker during the regular season, was stellar in helping contain tailback Brady Oliveira, especially in the first half. He finished his third Grey Cup appearance with the interception to go along with a team high six defensive tackle and a game high three pass knockdowns.

Always elite in coverage for his position, McManis’s interception may have been one of the easier ones he’s ever reeled in. That said, he still took it 58 yards and almost gave the Argonauts a second defensive house call before Winnipeg’s Ontaria Wilson made a desperation tackle.

ROBBIE SMITH | DEFENSIVE LINE

The only Canadian starter in Toronto’s front four was also their only member to record a sack on Sunday. It was a big one, too, because it helped prevent the Bombers from scoring a touchdown that would have put them up 14-3 in the second quarter. Instead, Smith got to Collaros on second-and-goal and forced Winnipeg to settle for three points.

It was another great Grey Cup moment for Smith after delivering a game sealing blocked field goal against the Bombers two years ago. The Brampton product finished his second trip to the big game with a sack and two defensive tackles.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

Jake Ceresna, defensive line. A menace in the interior as always, McManis doesn’t come down with his fourth quarter interception without Ceresna first getting a hand on the Collaros pass.

Robert Priester, defensive back. His 61-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter put this one out of reach at 33-16 and must have felt good against the team where his CFL career started.

Royce Metchie, safety. The former Guelph Gryphon finished with three defensive tackles and was all over the field, especially on some of Winnipeg’s short plays over the middle.