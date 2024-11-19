No Other Possibility: Argos celebrate 111th Grey Cup win

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts know this feeling more than any other franchise in the CFL.

The Boatmen took the stage at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto to celebrate their 111th Grey Cup 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. It was the 19th championship in franchise history, extending their lead over second-place Edmonton (14).

Winnipeg entered the game as the favourites after capturing first place in the West Division and earning a convincing win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Final. That favouritism was made further due to an injury to Argos’ starting quarterback, prompting backup Nick Arbuckle to the spotlight.

111th GREY CUP

The veteran responded with a Grey Cup Most Valuable Player award and yet another Argos championship.

“Never underestimate an underdog, you might just get bit,” said receiver DaVaris Daniels in front of Argonauts fans who showed up to celebrate with the team.

Arbuckle completed 26 of 37 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Double Blue mounted a 32-point second half to claim the victory. The defence also did its thing by picking off Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros four times, including a pick six by defensive back Robert Priester.

The pivot – and the rest of the team – never subscribed to the idea that they were underdogs though. At least not after taking the field for the first time in British Columbia last week.

“It wasn’t a play in the game,” said Arbuckle about when they started believing they would win the 111th Grey Cup. “It was our (first) walkthrough when we were there in Vancouver. The whole team felt it. As soon as we got on that field and we called that first play. The way everybody was focused and locked in, you could see that everybody believed that there was no other possibility than this.”

The Camarillo, CA native went through a storybook journey to get to this point, thinking about putting an end to his playing career before the Argos came calling back in May.

“It started with my wife believing there was still football left in me and (that) I could still keep playing,” credited the quarterback. “Believing in in my ability to keep sacrificing more than I think anybody will ever really know for me to have the opportunity to keep working and keep trying and be able to still just be around for this opportunity when it came.”

Toronto’s team as a whole made the most of the opportunity that they created for themselves with their play throughout the 2024 season.

If it’s up to them, though, this is just the beginning.

“We’re going to be here again next year,” said Daniels.

“Keep believing that this ain’t over. We’re gonna continue doing it again, again and again,” added Arbuckle.