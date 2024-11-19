Elks name Ed Hervey general manager, VP of football ops

TORONTO — Ed Hervey is headed back to Edmonton.

Hervey has been hired by new team president and CEO Chris Morris to be the Elks’ next general manager and vice president of football operations, the team announced on Tuesday. Hervey was general manager in Edmonton from 2013-2016, designing the team that lifted the Grey Cup in 2015.

“Ed embodies the core values that I’m looking for in Edmonton,” Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said. “He’s a man with a tremendous amount of integrity, who believes in consistency and continuity. He brings a wealth of experience working as a general manager in this league, but also understands the importance of innovating as we strive to be Grey Cup champions.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Chris, a former teammate and someone who I respect and admire tremendously,” Hervey said. “I can’t ask for a better opportunity to come back to. Above everything else, Edmonton is home. When home calls, you answer it.”

Hervey worked in Edmonton’s front office from 2007-2016 in total, starting out as a scout, before moving up to head scout in 2009. He wore the Green and Gold as a receiver from 1999-2006 and was a part of two Grey Cup-winning squads (2003 and 2005). He posted 6,715 career receiving yards, 476 receptions and 43 touchdowns and was named All-CFL in 2001 and 2003.

Under Hervey’s guidance, Edmonton played in three consecutive Western Finals (2014-2016) before winning the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015.

After his time in Edmonton, Hervey served as the BC Lions’ GM from 2017-2020. He joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ staff on Dec. 24, 2021 as the team’s assistant GM and director of player personnel and was promoted to GM following the 2023 season.