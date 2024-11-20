Cauz: An alternate option for the Grey Cup MVP

There will always be a debate whenever it comes to voting in sports. Any time an All-Star/All-CFL team is announced you will hear people complaining that “Player X” was snubbed or how could you vote for “that guy.”

The problem with that discourse is that it often leads to unfair criticism of the player voted in. They take the shrapnel from passionate fans advocating for their player. It’s not ideal but it is a part of how we consume sports. I bring this up because if I had a vote for Grey Cup MVP, I would have gone with Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis.

111th GREY CUP

The case for Nick Arbuckle is an easy one. Making his first-ever playoff start Arbuckle executed the Argonauts offensive game plan and to his credit never looked out of place or rattled despite the highest of stakes. Nick was at his best on the critical fourth quarter, eight-play, 70-yard touchdown drive ending with a Dejon Brissett touchdown reception giving Toronto a 24-16 lead. If we are talking about the best football story than Nick wins hands down. The backup quarterback thrust into starting duty and ending up as the best passer in the championship game is the kind of extraordinary narrative that inspires on every level.

I have no problem with him winning as no position in sports impacts wins and losses quite like the quarterback. However, let me make the case for McManis.

It was just over a week ago that we were all raving about how good the Winnipeg Blue Bombers passing attack was. I know so many of us in sports have lousy short-term memories but remember in the Western Final when Zach Collaros was completing over 75 per cent of his passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns as he lay waste to the Saskatchewan Roughriders secondary? That same group of players looked out of synch, unable to sustain any drives against the Argonauts and the man in the middle of that defence was McManis.

There are three plays that stand out, three different looking pass breakups, and all played a big part in Toronto’s 41-24 victory.

It was early in the second quarter with the Bombers leading 7-3. Collaros had led his team down for the game’s first touchdown on their previous possession while Toronto had to punt after a quick two-and-out, giving the ball back to a Winnipeg squad with momentum on their side. Instead of another sustained drive, McManis forced punter Jamieson Sheahan onto the field after dislodging the ball from Nic Demski. The Argo linebacker timed his hit perfectly right as the ball hit Demski’s chest.

The next time these two foes would meet was on Winnipeg’s first possession of the second half in a 10-10 game. This time, McManis had to keep up with the two-time 1,000-yard receiver as Demski stopped and cut hard inside in an attempt to give his quarterback an easy target. McManis stayed step-for-step with him, knocking the ball away at the last moment.

Finally, let’s move ahead to just over five minutes left in the quarter after the Kevin Mital touchdown gave the Double Blue a 17-10 lead. Any chance for a proper Bombers response was soon extinguished once again by the now three-time Grey Cup Champion. Wynton showed off his full array of coverage skills as he switched from his primary responsibility of covering Brady Oliveira in the flat to dropping back to take down Kevens Clercius right as the ball was about to be secured. If McManis was split second slower the catch is made, and the Bombers offence moves on.

In the Western Final, Collaros and company converted over 50 per cent of their second down chances going 12-22. Against Toronto, they managed to convert just nine times on 22 attempts. Yes, by the end of the game the story was about Zach’s busted up throwing hand and all those turnovers, but when the game was still close it was the Argonauts defence that rose to the occasion to thwart a passing attack that looked near unstoppable against the Riders. There were many heroes on Sunday within that unit, but none had a greater impact that than their middle linebacker.

You know who I blame for McManis not winning the MVP? No, not the voters, again I see the logic in Arbuckle being awarded the prize. I’m looking at rookie receiver Ontaria Wilson and his never give up, work ethic. Wynton had a clear path to the end zone after his interception he was less than five yards from pay dirt before Wilson managed to trip him up at the last moment. That was an incredible display of professionalism from the 25-year-old, the game was already over but he didn’t quit on the play. That tackle will certainly be forgotten but it needed its moment in the sun.

That is kind of the theme of this piece. It has northing to do with disappointment about who got the Grey Cup MVP (Congratulations Nick!), rather I wanted to highlight a special player who had an unforgettable Grey Cup.