HC Rick Campbell relieved of duties in Lions front office shakeup

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Wednesday they have parted ways with co-general manager and head coach Rick Campbell.

The Lions also announced they have promoted Ryan Rigmaiden to general manager and Neil McEvoy to vice-president of football operations.

"We thank Rick Campbell for playing a major role in bringing our franchise back to respectability & contention while navigating us through some very tough waters upon his arrival. He's a great coach & a great friend."

2024 was Campbell’s fifth full year with the Lions after being named head coach in 2019. Campbell led the Lions to two consecutive 12-win campaigns (2022, 2023) and two straight Western Finals (2022, 2023).

The Lions finished third in 2024 with a 9-9 record before being eliminated by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Semi-Final.

“We thank Rick Campbell for playing a major role in bringing our franchise back to respectability and contention while navigating us through some very tough waters upon his arrival. He’s a great coach and a great friend,” said Lions’ president Duane Vienneau.

“We’re proud to have Neil and Ryan in their new roles with the preparation for 2025 already underway. Our goal remains the same: to be in Grey Cup contention every year.”

McEvoy is set to begin his 29th season with the organization after spending the last four years as co-general manager. Originally joining the franchise in 1996 in the ticket sales department, the Surrey native also served in media relations before making the jump to football operations.

Rigmaiden becomes the club’s 17th general manager after spending the last three seasons as the assistant general manager and director of player personnel. The Spokane, WA native returned to the Lions ahead of 2021 as director of U.S. scouting. His first stint with the club began in that same role from 2013-17 and resulted in the acquisition of many of the club’s key players from south of the border. He then moved to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2018-20 as director of college scouting while winning a Grey Cup ring in his second season. Before moving to the CFL, Rigmaiden served as director of player personnel for the Arena Football League Spokane Shock starting in 2006 before his promotion to general manager in 2010.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported the Lions moves earlier on Wednesday. Lalji also reported that Campbell will be one of the front runners for the Edmonton Elks head coach position.