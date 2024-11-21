Bombers extend Sergio Castillo through 2025

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Thursday that they have extended veteran kicker Sergio Castillo through the 2025 season.

He was scheduled to become a free agent in February of 2025.

Castillo (five-foot-nine, 197 pounds) stays with the club after serving as the club’s placekicker since 2023.

The 34-year-old is in his third stint with the Blue Bombers, where he began his CFL career in 2015 and returned in 2021 via trade. He then signed in Edmonton in 2022 before rejoining the club in 2023 as a free agent.

Castillo was named the Blue Bombers’ Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for a second consecutive season in 2024 after connecting on 79.7 per cent of his field goals (51-64), and hitting on 38-39 converts.

His 51 successful field goals – third highest in Blue Bombers history — came from an average distance of 37.1 yards and the average attempt from 39.2 yards – both league-highs. He also established a new CFL record with 11 field goals of 50 yards or more, including two makes from 60 yards – breaking the previous team record of 58, first set by Bernie Ruoff in 1975 and tied by Justin Medlock in 2016.