Riders sign defensive backs Richard Aduboffour, Nicario Harper

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Richard Aduboffour and American Defensive back Nicario Harper, the team announced on Friday.

Aduboffour (six-foot-three, 200 pounds) was selected by the Roughriders in the eighth round (68th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft. Aduboffour participated in training camp with the team before returning to university to play his senior season.

The Toronto native spent four seasons (2021-2024) at Western University, appearing in 42 games with the Mustangs. He totaled 71 tackles, five interceptions, 18 pass deflections, one sack, and one forced fumble. In his senior season, Aduboffour recorded 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, and a pass deflection. His two interceptions ranked eighth in Ontario University Athletics (OUA), earning him OUA All-Star recognition for the third straight year and OUA First-Team All-Star honors for the second time in his collegiate career (2023-24). As a junior, he showcased his talent at the 2023 East-West Bowl.

RELATED

» One More Pick: Rolan Milligan Jr. wins Most Outstanding Defensive Player

» Riders sign 10 players, including DL Eric Black

» Boatmen Reign Supreme: Argos win the 111th Grey Cup

Harper (six-foot, 205 pounds) rejoins the Roughriders after attending training camp with the Club in 2024. He played 12 games with the University of Illinois in 2023, where he recorded 50 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pass deflections and one interception.

Prior to suiting up with the Fighting Illini, Harper spent two seasons with Jacksonville State University (2020-21). He had a standout first season as a Gamecock, where he led the team with 92 tackles, three interceptions and three tackles for loss and was awarded AP First Team FCS All-American, FCS ADA All-American as the best player in the nation at his position, AFCA First Team All-American, HERO Sports First Team All-American, All-OVC First Team Safety, OVC Defensive Player of the Year and was also named a Buck Buchannon Award finalist (given to the best defensive player in FCS Football). Despite only playing nine games in 2021, Harper finished third on the team with 54 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, landing him a spot on the ASUN All-Conference team.

He transferred to Louisville for the 2022 season and played in five games, registering seven tackles and one tackle for loss.