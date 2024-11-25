CFL, Ticats mourn the loss of former player and GM, Joe Zuger

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Canadian Football League are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player and general manager, Joe Zuger. He was 84.

“Joe was a hero to so many of us growing up in Hamilton. He was one of the most celebrated players in franchise history and an integral part of four Grey Cup championships,” said Caretaker Bob Young. “Ralph Sazio, Joe’s coach, once told me that Joe’s artistic and creative approach was the source of his remarkable success. I, the Tiger-Cats organization and Ticats fans everywhere mourn Joe’s passing and we offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends for their loss.”

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie offered his condolences to Zuger’s family, friends and teammates.

Joe Zuger, who passed this week at age 84, exemplified an era in which tough as nails athletes played multiple positions. He is best remembered as a record-setting Tiger-Cats quarterback who captured three Grey Cups, including in 1967 when he was the game’s MVP. He was also a… https://t.co/dXS8YoMA9z — Randy Ambrosie (@RandyAmbrosie) November 26, 2024

Zuger played 10 seasons (1962-1971) in Hamilton as a quarterback, defensive back and punter. The Homestead, PA native helped the Ticats capture three Grey Cup championships (1963, 1964 and 1967) while earning Grey Cup Most Valuable Player honours in 1967.

Following his retirement as a player, Zuger joined the team’s front office and was named general manager in 1981. He remained in that role for over a decade and oversaw the club’s 1986 Grey Cup championship team.

Zuger was inducted into the Hamilton Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and to the Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour in 2007.