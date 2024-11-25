Ferguson: 5 potential landing spots for Vernon Adams Jr.

Vernon Adams Jr. is THE most important player domino of the 2025 off-season.

While a move might happen before the end of this calendar year, his confirmed pending move according to new Lions general manager Ryan Rigmaiden will have effects far and wide that will shape the CFL landscape next season.

» Rick Campbell relieved of coaching duties in Lions’ front office shakeup

» O’Leary: Lions, Elks create a possible wave of change

» Elks name Ed Hervey GM, VP of football operations

Taking it too far? I can’t tell you how many times over the last decade covering the CFL I’ve been around players of various positions – but usually receiver – during off-season events who are FaceTiming with their new quarterback, sometimes even getting called by fellow pass-catchers asking them to join because “you HAVE to play with this QB.”

After establishing himself as a locker room leader in BC and starting the season as an MOP front runner before hitting injury and Nathan Rourke’s return to Vancouver, Vernon has certainly become a magnetic player of that caliber.

With that in mind here are my top five potential landing spots for VA and his wildly entertaining brand of Canadian football.

5. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

So Bo Levi Mitchell wants to be back and Taylor Powell appears to be waiting in the wings when time comes as a proven CFL entity when healthy, but crazier things have happened right? A return to Hamilton at some point in Adams Jr.’s career storyline arc feels inevitable to me after he fell in love with the city so much he volunteered to play receiver in 2018 when bumped down the depth chart by Johnny Manziel, Jeremiah Masoli, Dane Evans and Bryant Moniz.

I don’t see it, but with chairs all filled up in Ottawa, Toronto, BC, and Winnipeg, you have to look at the strangest potential where opportunity might still exist and that’s Hamilton.

4. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Well, maybe it’s Toronto.

The Argos aren’t moving on from Chad Kelly by their own decision in the near future, but VA pairing with Ryan Dinwiddie would certainly be a special concoction of playmaking and aggressive play calling. Cameron Dukes was good, not great and Nick Arbuckle proved in the Grey Cup he still has piles of ability, but as a solidified starter VA would be an intriguing possibility for the Argos who have plenty of parts they could spin West to make the deal work.

3. EDMONTON ELKS

I am firmly in the camp of leaving Tre Ford alone to do his thing, but with few other openings and the intriguing playing style comparisons between Ford and VA, there is always a chance. The added advantage for Edmonton would be acquiring VA makes extending standout receiver and former Alouettes teammate Eugene Lewis very likely.

Everything is on the table right now in Edmonton with newly anointed general manager Ed Hervey deciding which direction to take this team and roster. Could VA as training camp competition for Tre be on the table at Commonwealth?

2. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

I saw recently that the Riders have not picked up the phone to dial the pacific coast on what asking prices might reach, but never say never for a team who desperately want to get over the hump.

It’s been more than a decade now since Saskatchewan made a Grey Cup thanks in large part to Calgary and then Winnipeg controlling the division with elite quarterback play. At his best, Trevor Harris could certainly get Regina fans a trip to Winnipeg next year, but if Saskatchewan followers had their choice, which of Harris or Adams Jr. would they trust their hard earned dollar on to make a Grey Cup in the vision of Corey Mace and Jeremy O’Day’s current roster?

Plenty of free agency changes will come, but Saskatchewan should firmly be in the conversation.

1. CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The Stampeders have to be the front runner. They are an organization desperate to return back to previous heights with coaching connections to VA’s past and vacancies at all the right places to create positive momentum for Vernon and anyone he can convince to make Calgary home.

The added bonus here, of course, is it keeps VA in the West where he and Eugene Lewis could pair up again and attempt to torch their former clubs in Edmonton and BC several times a year. P.J. Walker has signed on but has CFL learning to do. Vernon is ready and waiting; make the call Calgary.