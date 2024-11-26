Als sign four, including 2023 CFL Draft pick Daniel Oladejo

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has signed National receiver Daniel Oladejo, American linebackers K.D. Davis and Tre Thomas, as well as American offensive lineman Ed Montilus. All were signed through the 2026 season.

Oladejo (five-foot-10, 192 pounds) arrived in the nest in November and was part of the team’s practice roster. A native of Nigeria, he wore the Ottawa REDBLACK jersey in 2023 and 2024 after being the team’s territorial second-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. In 15 games, he registered 38 yards on four receptions. The receiver also played for the Ottawa Gee-Gees, accumulating 781 yards on 63 receptions and six touchdowns during his career. He was named to the OUA All-Star second team in 2022.

Davis (six-foot, 230 pounds) spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024 before signing with the Alouettes last June. He was placed on the practice roster most of the season. In two games with the Alouettes, the linebacker made one defensive tackle and one on special teams.

With North Texas University, the 24-year-old was named the Conference USA Defensive Players of the Year in 2022 with 139 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. In 61 career games, he amassed 428 tackles, which put him fifth in school history, while adding 32 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four knockdowns, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Thomas (six-foot-one, 221 pounds) joined the Alouettes last September and spent time on the practice squad after being part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers organization earlier in the year. The 25-year-old played for the University of Idaho and South Dakota during his college years. In his only season at Idaho, the native of Burnsville, MN earned 36 solo tackles (a team high) and 45 assisted, recording two sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble in 12 games. In his final season at South Dakota, he played 11 games with the Vandals, recording 34 defensive tackles, two knockdowns and one fumble recovery.

Montilus (six-foot-three, 315 pounds) joined the Alouettes last September and spent time on the practice squad. The 25-year-old played five seasons for the University of North Carolina (2019-2023). In his last campaign, he started all 12 games on the offensive line, blocking for an offence that averaged 299.2 yards passing per game (14th NCAA/1st ACC), 192.1 yards rushing per game (19th NCAA/3rd ACC), 491.2 yards per game (seventh NCAA/1st ACC) and 34.5 points per game (20th NCAA/2nd ACC). He helped running back Omarion Hunter finish fifth in the nation, gaining 1,504 yards.