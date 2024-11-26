Big Play: Stamps acquire Vernon Adams Jr. in trade with Lions

CALGARY — After much speculation of where Vernon Adams Jr. would be traded this off-season, the domino has finally fallen.

The BC Lions have traded Adams Jr. to the Calgary Stampeders, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Lions acquire Calgary’s 2025 round two selection (9th overall), 2025 round four selection (29th overall) and their round two selection in the 2026 CFL Draft. As part of the deal, Calgary also receives a 2025 fourth selection (32nd overall) and round three selection in 2026.

“We’re excited to bring Vernon to Calgary,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “We know he is a dynamic player and great leader and we look forward to him bringing his big talents to the Red and White.”

“On behalf of the entire organization, I thank Vernon for his outstanding work and professionalism on and off the field these past three years,” said Rigmaiden. “As we continue to build this roster for next year and beyond, we’re excited for the opportunity to acquire more draft picks. Canadian draft picks are the lifeblood of a club’s championship aspirations.”

Adams Jr. had assumed starting duties for the Lions in 2023, after Nathan Rourke left the team to pursue NFL opportunities. Adams Jr. and the Lions were off to a blistering pace to the 2024 season before he was injured in Week 9, in the Lions’ loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The team signed Rourke back on Aug. 13 and made him the team’s starter.

With the team locked into third place in the West, the Lions looked back to Adams Jr. for their regular season finale. The 31-year-old connected on 26 of 36 passes for 385 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in a win over the Montreal Alouettes. That performance earned the trust from then-head coach Rick Campbell to play in the Western Semi-Final against the Riders.

In the Semi-Final, Adams Jr. was good on 20 of 33 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in his team’s loss.

In 2024, the pivot threw for 2,929 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions and had a 6-3 record as the Lions’ starter.

For his CFL career, the Pasadena, Calif., native has thrown for 16,190 yards and 96 touchdowns and rushed for 1,644 yards and 24 majors. Adams has a career record of 38-22 as starting QB in the CFL. Adams has four career starts in the playoffs with 1,177 passing yards including a pair of 300-yard games as well as four rushing touchdowns.

The Stampeders missed the playoffs this year after finishing the season 5-12-1, snapping an 18-year post-season appearance run.