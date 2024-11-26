Report: Brent Monson expected to be named Argos’ defensive coordinator

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts could have a new defensive coordinator soon.

TSN’s Dave Naylor reported on Tuesday that the Argos are expected to name former Calgary Stampeders defensive coordinator Brent Monson for the same position with the Double Blue.

Monson spent 15 years in Calgary, including six as a defensive coordinator. The Hamilton, ON native served five years over two stints as linebackers coach (2010 and 2015-18), one year as defensive line coach (2011) and three years as running backs coach (2012-14). He also served as the team’s strength and conditioning coach from 2010-14.

The coordinator’s time with the Stampeders overlapped with Toronto’s head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, who was the quarterbacks coach in Calgary from 2016-2019.

Toronto won the 111th Grey Cup with a fierce defensive effort led by co-defensive coordinators Kevin Eiben and Will Fields, who took joint responsibility over the job after the departure of Corey Mace to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.