Alouettes extend QB Davis Alexander through 2027

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes are looking to keep their strong quarterback room intact.

The Alouettes announced Wednesday that the team has reached an agreement with pending free agent quarterback Davis Alexander for the next three seasons. Alexander will be under contract through the end of the 2027 season.

“At just 26 years old, Davis is the future of this franchise,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “This season, he was called upon to play in crucial games with us, and he responded very well under pressure. He has learned from Cody Fajardo for two years and is ready to take the next step. We’re now entrusting him with the leadership of the team, and we have full confidence in him.”

Alexander (six-foot, 195 pounds) came off the bench to lead the Alouettes to victory in a game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders last July. He won four straight games between July and August to help the Alouettes secure the East Division title. In 2024, he completed 105 of his 151 passes for 1,347 yards and six touchdowns. The 26-year-old also rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

The native of Gig Harbor, WA, joined the Alouettes in 2022 as a free agent. In 37 career games with the team, he accumulated 1,492 passing yards and six touchdowns, completing 119 of 172 passes. On the ground, he rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries.

He finished his college career second in Portland State Vikings history with 10,473 total yards, including 9,215 passing yards and 63 touchdown passes. He was named to the Big Sky Conference All-Star team in 2021,completing 266 of 433 passes for 3,075 yards and 21 touchdowns.