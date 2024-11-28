Ferguson: Top 10 Canadian pending free agents

As we turn our attention towards the off-season team to-do lists…wait BC and Edmonton BOTH have head coach openings already?!

Well, at least there is plenty to be decided on the quarterback front unless….yep, there goes Vernon Adams Jr. to Calgary in a move that will shake up the entire league.

Well free agency hasn’t officially started yet and won’t for a couple of months, there is no questioning that players — especially those who ended their season before the playoffs — are already starting to think about where the best landing spot for their 2025 campaign is.

Canadian content is the driving force behind most CFL success. There is simply no way around needing quality Canadians to not just survive, but thrive over a six month grind.

With that said, here are my top 10 pending Canadian free agents.

10 | SEAN MCEWEN | OL | CALGARY

While he is now firmly in the elder statesman category of Canadian pass protectors, what better way to welcome Vernon Adams Jr. to McMahon stadium than to lock in his centre for next season and potentially beyond?

McEwen has the respect of the locker and more importantly can be a veteran voice to guide what should be Calgary’s return to form next summer, unless someone comes calling in February with more to offer. I have to think this deal is done in Calgary before Christmas.

9 | MATHIEU BETTS | DL | BC

While his return from the NFL Lions to BC’s orange and black crew didn’t have the same magic of his 18-sack season in 2023, everyone knows Mathieu Betts is an elite quarterback attack maniac.

I could see Montreal making a move for Betts to return home which would be made all that much more special by his Laval Rouge Et Or securing their record 12th Vanier Cup last weekend.

8 | JALEN PHILPOT | REC | CALGARY

While brother Tyson continues to set historic pace in Montreal, many view Jalen as the lesser of these two, but don’t fall into that trap. With nearly identical skill sets, motivation, and natural hands, when healthy Jalen is bound to explode for a full season and I would be shocked if he didn’t get plenty of interest this off-season.

As with Sean McEwen above, why would Jalen want to leave the Stampeders now when Vernon Adams Jr. could help him put up potentially Justin McInnis levels of production?

7 | ROYCE METCHIE | DB | TORONTO

The Argos’ man on the back end has a cerebral nature to his game required as a Canadian free safety and the range to make every play needed. If I were a team in need of immediate upgrade or ratio tweaking at a specific position I would circle Royce Metchie and possibly current, for now, teammate Tunde Adeleke, who is also a pending free agent.

6 | ADAM AUCLAIR | LB | SASKATCHEWAN

Adam Auclair is a consistent visitor of this list thanks to his well rounded skills in pass coverage, run defence, and generally knowing when and where to be as the ball bounces its way around the big CFL field.

After being drafted by and spending his entire career with Ottawa, Auclair jumped west to Saskatchewan last season finding a career-high three interceptions to pair with 15 special teams tackles, 37 defensive tackles, and a sack.

He can do it all, and I imagine he’ll be doing it in green again next year after finding such success in one season under Corey Mace.

5 | DAVID BEARD | OL | HAMILTON

Bo Levi Mitchell wants to be back in Hamilton but reports from Grey Cup Week are that it won’t be on the current deal with many incentives unpaid unless achieved. I think that gets re-worked and Bo tosses in a demand that David Beard remain as his line of scrimmage safety net.

4 | KAION JULIEN-GRANT | REC | MONTREAL

One of the truly unique and powerful yards after catch receivers of any nationality in the CFL is Kaion Julien-Grant. He loves Montreal and they love him, but someone in a film room across this league has to be tapping a pencil on the table and wondering aloud “I wonder if we can go get him.”

3 | JUSTIN MCINNIS | REC | BC

Justin McInnis led the CFL in receiving yards, was a big play receiver, and drew the season-long admiration of fans from coast-to-coast. Now comes the pay day for McInnis’ efforts.

If I’m Calgary, I move soon as possible in hopes of microwaving 2024 for some McMahon magic next summer.

2 | TYRELL FORD | DB | WINNIPEG

Tyrell Ford was near the top of all CFL interceptions, he has a nose for the football and is the type of build and physical skills you rarely see on a Canadian defensive back. Tyrell Ford has it all and should be one of the more open minded players in this list as he could have the most to gain from new surroundings to build on his stellar 2024.

1 | TRE FORD | QB | EDMONTON

Only to be outdone by his twin brother, Tyrell sits second to Tre Ford here for a few simple reasons. The first of which is the importance of quarterback play. The second that the CFL’s pivot pyramid is ready to be cratered and re-crafted after Vernon Adams Jr. move to the in province rival stampeders.

Is Tre involved in the next head coach hiring? Does Ed Hervey give him that level of involvement? What about offensive coordinator? If he doesn’t stay, where is the best fit for opportunity and scheme fit? So many questions, all of which will have a domino impact on the rest of free agency just like Tre’s play does to a game every time he hits the field.