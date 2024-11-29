TORONTO — We are quickly closing in on one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the CFL calendar.

Free Agency arrives Feb. 11 at noon ET, as contracts are set to expire, signalling plenty of movement on the way.

While some of the players listed will sign extensions, it’s time to release our annual list of the top 30 pending free agents.

The ranking was determined by a panel of CFL.ca staff and analysts, taking into account age, production, national status and position scarcity. It assumes players are testing free agency and avoids taking into account NFL potential, the possibility of retirement or the odds of signing a contract extension.

Finally, note that the players listed are only those whose contracts will expire on Feb. 11, not those who have been released.

Without further delay, here are CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents:

*Indicates national status.

30

JALEN PHILPOT*

WR | CGY

THE LOW DOWN The National receiver offers a lot of potential for any prospective suitors in the upcoming off-season. Philpot had his best season as a professional in 2024, catching 66 passes for 659 yards and three touchdowns. The receiver was also used sporadically in the running game, rushing 15 times for 115 yards. Still only 24 years old, Philpot had 29 receiving first downs, forcing 11 missed tackles, earning 11 contested catches and adding 11 explosive plays for the Stampeders, offering enormous upside for a team looking for a young Canadian receiver.

29

KA’DEEM CAREY

RB | TOR THE LOW DOWN Carey was a key addition in the off-season for the Toronto Argonauts, playing a crucial role in the team’s run to the 111th Grey Cup. The veteran running back rushed 191 times for 1,060 yards and seven majors, catching 356 yards and a touchdown as a passing threat out of the backfield. The tailback earned an East Division All-CFL nomination in 2024, his third divisional All-CFL award (2021, 2022, 2024) in four years. Carey led the league in missed tackles forced as a runner (58) and first downs (67), while also leading in touchdown runs (seven) among running backs.

28

DASHAUN AMOS

DB | TOR THE LOW DOWN Amos was named to the East Division All-CFL team in 2024 after catching five picks for the Toronto Argonauts. The defensive back has 10 total picks over his last three seasons in Toronto, including two pick sixes. The veteran is good for 16 total interceptions over a six-year career, while also helping the Argonauts capture two Grey Cups (2022, 2024), winning another one with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018. Amos’ five picks matched a career-high that he totalled in 2019, earning a nomination to the West Division All-CFL team.

27

MALIK CARNEY

DL | SSK THE LOW DOWN Carney played in only 12 games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024 but was a pressure machine when he was on the field. The veteran sacked the quarterback four times while also leading the league in win percentage among pass rushers with at least 100 snaps according to Pro Football Focus, winning 17.9 per cent of his matchups for a total pressure percentage of 15.9. Carney totalled 45 pressures in only 289 pass rushing snaps as one of the most efficient pass rushers in the CFL.

26

WILLIAM STANBACK

RB | BC THE LOW DOWN Stanback arrived in Vancouver and immediately gave the team a rushing threat they had been lacking in the previous season. The veteran rushed 231 times for 1,175 yards and three majors, just one yard shy of his career high. Stanback did registered career highs in the passing game though, catching 46 yards for 413 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions running back earned 52 rushing first downs, forced 51 missed tackles and registered 751 yards after contact, adding 16 more first downs and 333 yards after the catch as a receiver. Stanback also brings championship experience, playing a pivotal role with the Montreal Alouettes in their 110th Grey Cup win a year ago.

25

MICHAEL WAKEFIELD

DL | OTT THE LOW DOWN Wakefield finished tied for the lead in sacks with eight, but his impact went way beyond that. The defensive lineman had 44 total pressures on the season, including 33 hits on opposing quarterbacks. The veteran also forced three fumbles to go along 30 defensive tackles as a forced for the REDBLACKS defence. Ottawa as a unit finished third in rushing yards allowed per game (95.9) while finishing tied for second in sacks (39). His efforts made him a 2024 East Division All-CFL selection at defensive tackle, alongside teammate Lorenzo Mauldin IV at defensive end.

24

MARCUS SAYLES

DB | SSK THE LOW DOWN Sayles finished with the third best coverage grade (89.9) among defensive backs in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. That’s due to allowing only 54.8 per cent of the passes thrown his way to be completed, while forcing 13 incompletions and missing only six total tackles. The veteran played a lot of press coverage (111 snaps), good for fifth most in the league, winning his battles at the line of scrimmage more often than not. Sayles also came down with four interceptions, including a crucial pick six in Week 5 against the Toronto Argonauts.

23

WALTER FLETCHER

RB | MTL THE LOW DOWN The young running back took over for William Stanback in 2024 and more than lived up to the task with the Montreal Alouettes. Fletcher offers unmatched dual-threat ability coming out of the backfield. The five-foot-nine tailback rushed 141 times for 764 times and four touchdowns, while also catching 71 passes for 682 yards and three majors. Fletcher showed his elusiveness in both phases of the game, forcing 28 missed tackles and gaining 28 first downs as a runner, while gaining 29 more first downs and forcing 28 more missed tackles as a receiver. Any team looking for a running back who can play every down will be interested in adding Fletcher.

22

DAVID BEARD*

OL | HAM THE LOW DOWN Beard anchored the middle of the offensive line for a Tiger-Cats offence that finished first in most offensive categories. The Tabbies led the league in passing yards per game (332.1), total yards (406.1) and first downs (393). Hamilton also finished tied for second in sacks allowed (30), while leading the league in average yards on first down (7.4). The veteran also finished with a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency according to Pro Football Focus, while generating 35 positive plays in the running game. Beard was named a 2024 All-CFL for his efforts leading the offensive line in Hamilton.

21

NYLES MORGAN

LB | EDM THE LOW DOWN Morgan is one of the best tacklers in the CFL and the numbers back it up. The linebacker is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 100 tackles, combining with 2024 Most Outstanding Rookie Nick Anderson to form one of the best duos in the league. Their presence in the middle of the defence helped the Elks finished fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (96.1) and yards per attempt (4.0) while also forcing 38 total turnovers, good for third most in the CFL.

20

STANLEY BRYANT

OL | WPG THE LOW DOWN Bryant boasts a resume that’s difficult for any other offensive lineman in the CFL to match. The Bombers’ left tackle is an eight-time All-CFL selection, a four-time winner of the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022) and a three-time Grey Cup champion (2014 with Calgary and 2019 and 2021 with Winnipeg). At 38, Bryant helped facilitate Brady Oliveira’s MOP season in 2024, as the Bombers totalled the third-most rushing yards in the league, at 2010 (111.7 per game).

19

DALTON SCHOEN

WR | WPG THE LOW DOWN Schoen’s health and timing of return drops him further down the list than he’d be if he were healthy in 2024. Last year’s fourth-ranked player on the free agency list, Schoen went down with a knee injury in Week 3 and was lost for the season. Assuming the 28-year-old gets back to full strength in 2025, expect to see his name at or near the top of the leading receivers’ list. He was third in the league in 2023 (1,222 yards, with a league-leading 10 touchdowns) and led the league in receiving in 2022 (1,441 yards and 16 touchdowns) in his Most Outstanding Rookie campaign.

18

KENNY LAWLER

REC | WPG THE LOW DOWN If you’re looking just at his numbers from 2024, you might think Lawler had an underwhelming season. Remember that a broken arm sidelined him early in the Bombers’ campaign, though and consider how the 30-year-old, five-year vet performed for his team down the stretch of the season and you see a big-time player who’s comfortable under the bright lights. Lawler was huge in the Western Final, pulling in four catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the Bombers’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

17

DAMON WEBB

DB | OTT THE LOW DOWN Webb enjoyed a breakout season in Ottawa, pulling in a career-best five interceptions to finish third in the league in that category. Webb’s best showing came in the REDBLACKS’ Week 14 win over the Toronto Argonauts, when he had a pair of pick sixes to help blow the game open early. The 29-year-old added 68 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble to his resume in 2024, showing he can be a key contributor who can swing a game with a big play.

16

LORENZO MAULDIN IV

DL | OTT THE LOW DOWN The 2022 Most Outstanding Defensive Player and now a two-time All-CFL selection, Mauldin had 52 tackles for the REDBLACKS in 2024 and tied for the league lead in sacks, with eight. Mauldin led a REDBLACKS’ defence that finished tied for second in the league in sacks, with 39. A disruptive force on the field, Mauldin added a pair of forced fumbles and one recovery this past season, propelling the team back into the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

15

JAVON LEAKE

RB/RET | EDM THE LOW DOWN Leake gets the distinction of being the first running back to make this list. Here’s what separates him from his ground-bound peers. While reconnecting with his running back roots in Edmonton in 2024, playing the position for the first time since he was playing his college ball at Maryland, Leake showed that he can run the ball at the CFL level, rushing for 661 yards and six touchdowns, after taking on RB duties after the first third of the season. Add in that he arrived in Edmonton as the 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and you have a unique dual threat who can make game-changing plays whether he’s taking a handoff or running a return back. Just 26, Leake has plenty of good football left in him and can instantly improve the team he’s playing with in 2025.

14

JAKE CERESNA

DL | TOR THE LOW DOWN 2024 marked the pinnacle of Ceresna’s career. After six CFL seasons, Ceresna enjoyed his first lengthy playoff run, capping it with a win in the 111th Grey Cup with the Argos. The season as a whole was a joy for the 30-year-old, as he tied for the league lead in sacks, with eight and was named All-CFL for the second time in his career. Ceresna helped spearhead an aggressive and productive Argos’ defence. His play should have the attention of GMs across the league, including Argos’ GM Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons, as the team will look to bring back much of its championship-winning squad for 2025.

13

EUGENE LEWIS

REC | EDM THE LOW DOWN It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is or what the circumstances are: Geno Lewis is all about production. In his seventh season and his second in Edmonton, Lewis went over the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third time in his career, pulling in 74 catches for 1,070 yards, 10 touchdowns and an average catch of 14.5 yards. At 32, Lewis’ consistency has been his most impressive trait. From 2018-2024, he’s averaged 1,023.5 yards per season, catching passes from a range of quarterbacks in that time, covering Vernon Adams Jr. to Trevor Harris, to Taylor Cornelius, Tre Ford and McLeod Bethel-Thompson. There’s no reason to think he won’t continue to produce in 2025.

12

ADARIUS PICKETT

DB | OTT THE LOW DOWN Pickett is the kind of player every team needs, in that he impacts the game all over the field and serves as the heartbeat of the defence he’s playing in. He was doing just that in Ottawa this year, playing a key role in the team’s resurgence and return to the playoffs, marking the REDBLACKS’ first post-season appearance since 2018. In 13 games, Pickett had 52 tackles, 14 on special teams and had an interception and a sack before going down with a ruptured Achilles in Week 15. That injury and its recovery drops him in these rankings, as we could be well into the 2025 season before the 28-year-old might get back on the field. Pickett would be something of an investment signing, but he’s worth the wait.

11

JAMEER THURMAN

LB | SSK THE LOW DOWN

Last year in free agency, Thurman made the move from Hamilton to Saskatchewan and made a tremendous impact with the Roughriders. His 76 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and forced fumble helped spark head coach Corey Mace’s defence and helped the Riders back into the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Similar to Pickett and McManis, Thurman is a galvanizing force for the defence and his team overall. The 29-year-old, six-year vet brings more than just impressive stats to the table when he signs a contract.

10

MARTEZ IVEY

OL | EDM THE LOW DOWN If you don’t know Martez Ivey’s name right now, you probably should learn it. The left tackle was part of an Elks offensive line that excelled in 2024, allowing for three different running backs to hit 500 yards and had a league-leading 131.4 yards per game on the ground and a CFL-best 6.2 yards per rush. The unit also allowed a league-low 29 sacks on Tre Ford and McLeod Bethel-Thompson. Pro Football Focus also is high on Ivey with their advanced analytics as well. According to PFF, he allowed no sacks this year, had the highest run blocking grade (from Week 1 to the Grey Cup) at 85.8 and had the third-highest overall offensive grade among o-linemen (75.9). Anyone in need for a solid offensive lineman would be happy with Ivey, if he doesn’t stay in Edmonton.

9

MATHIEU BETTS*

DL | BC THE LOW DOWN Matheiu Betts is a menace at the line of scrimmage. Betts may have statistically had a down year from what we are used to (18 sacks in 2023) but you have to remember he only played half the season and was re-adjusting from time spent around the NFL. In seven games, the six-foot-three, 250-pounder tallied 15 tackles and two sacks and a pick-six. The 29-year-old’s National status and precise pass rush moves will be attractive for any team, including BC if they decide to lock him into a new contract before his current one expires in February.

8

WILLIE JEFFERSON

DL | WPG THE LOW DOWN Willie Jefferson is one of the most dangerous defenders in the Canadian Football League. He dominates the line of scrimmage in so many ways. He can beat offensive linemen with his quick pass rush moves but his long reach also can bat passes down, tallying 10 knockdowns this season. No moment is too big for the big man, who earned his sixth All-CFL nod this year, which we were treated two in the 111th Grey Cup. Jefferson had two sacks, six tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble, and an interception. The six-foot-seven, 245-pounder has been on the Bombers’ defensive line since 2019 and if he doesn’t sign an extension in the ‘Peg, any team would gladly welcome him.

7

JANARION GRANT

REC/RET | TOR THE LOW DOWN There was no player more spectacular on special teams in 2024 than Janarion Grant. He was outstanding, literally, winning the league’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award at this year’s CFL Awards and was given his second All-CFL nod. Grant was dangerous any time has the ball in his hands, easily flipping the field for his offence. He ranked first in the league in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (three). He finished the year second in pun return average (24.4) and fourth in kick return yards (1,000) while returning a 103-yard kickoff for a major score. After beating his former club in the 111th Grey Cup, Grant should have plenty of options if he decides to let his contract expire and hit the open market.

6

TREVOR HARRIS

QB | SSK THE LOW DOWN He’s not done yet. Trevor Harris may be 38 but age does not matter for the veteran quarterback who returned from injury and helped lead his Riders to the Western Final. He went 7-4-1 as the starter in 2024’s regular season, throwing for 3,264 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. If he played all 18 games, he was on pace for 4,896 yards. The Riders may very well sign Harris to an extension before his contact expires in February, but if they don’t, there should be plenty of interest from the other teams for an experienced pivot.

5

JUSTIN HARDY

REC | OTT THE LOW DOWN Justin Hardy has quietly become one of the best pass-catchers in the CFL over the last two seasons. He’s tallied two 1,000-yard seasons in a row, hauling in 1,009 in 2023 and 1,343 in 2024. What makes his last two campaigns even more impressive is the fact that he’s had to catch passes from multiple quarterbacks. The five-foot-10, 192-pounder also led the league in receptions in 2024 with 97, always the favourite target for whoever was throwing passes for the REDBLACKS. If he decides to move on from the nation’s capital, any team would get a consistent receiver to add to their roster.

4

TYRELL FORD*

DB | WPG THE LOW DOWN Tyrell Ford emerged as one of the Bombers best defensive players in 2024 and solidified himself as a top cornerback in the CFL and earning his first All-CFL nod. The Canadian was consistently around the football, finishing the year tied for second in knockdowns (12) and second in interceptions with seven. Advanced analytics also proved just how good Ford was throughout the season. According to PFF, he finished the year with the best defensive grade (91.8) and had the second-best coverage grade amongst defensive backs (92.0). PFF also had the 26-year-old totalling the most forced incompletions (19) and only 24 passing yards allowed over seven targets in the 111th Grey Cup (good for less than four yards per attempt). Any team looking to make an upgrade to their secondary will be looking to sign Ford, who holds a National passport, if he doesn’t decide to stay in Winnipeg.

3

WYNTON MCMANIS

LB | TOR THE LOW DOWN There aren’t many players in the CFL that can dominate a game in the way the Wynton McManis can. We saw it on full display in the 111th Grey Cup, when McManis tallied six tackles, an interception that he almost ran in for a score, and three knockdowns. He played in just 12 games in 2024, totalling 57 tackles on defence and another three on special teams to go along with a pick-six, a sack, and two fumble recoveries. If McManis doesn’t decide to stay with the team that he won two Grey Cups with, any of the other eight clubs would welcome him with open arms if they’re looking to immediately add a playmaker to the middle of their defence.

2

JUSTIN MCINNIS*

REC | BC THE LOW DOWN An impact playmaker with a Canadian passport? Sounds like a general manager’s dream. Justin McInnis led the CFL in receiving yards in 2024, reeling in 1,469 to go along with seven touchdowns and earning his first-ever All-CFL selection. His big play skills were also on fully display, leading the CFL in catches over 30 yards with 10. The six-foot-five, 210-pounder had five games over 100 yards, including a season-high 243 (completing 14 of 14 passes thrown his way) in Week 6 against the Riders. Should he not decide to stay in BC, McInnis should have his pick of where he plays in 2025.