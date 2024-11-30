Report: Elks to hire Mark Kilam as head coach

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have reportedly found their new head man.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Saturday that former Calgary Stampeders special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam has agreed to become the Elks’ new head coach.

Hearing that Mark Kilam has agreed to become head coach of the @GoElks @SportsCentre pic.twitter.com/awFya2G0NY — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 30, 2024

Kilam spent 20 years with the Stampeders, 15 of those as special teams coordinator. The coach was relieved of his duties by Calgary earlier in November.

The coach helped the Stamps win three Grey Cups (2008, 2014, 2018), while also helping the Red and White reach the post-season 18 consecutive times.