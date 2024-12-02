Bombers, Bryant agree to one-year contract extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have secured at least one more season of one of the best players in franchise history.

The Bombers announced on Monday the team has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with future Hall of Fame left tackle, Stanley Bryant, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February. The veteran was listed at No. 20 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

Bryant (six-foot-five, 319 pounds, East Carolina University; born: May 7, 1986, in Goldsboro, N.C.) returns in 2025 for his 10th season with the Blue Bombers and 15th in the Canadian Football League, including his days with the Calgary Stampeders (2010-14).

The most-decorated offensive lineman in Canadian Football League history, Bryant is a four-time winner of the CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022).

Bryant was steady again in 2024 and was named to the All-CFL Team for an eighth time (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024) while manning the left side of an offensive line that helped running back Brady Oliveira capture his second consecutive rushing title with 1,353 yards, and quarterback Zach Collaros throw for a career-best 4,336 yards.

Bryant began his CFL career with the Stampeders in 2010 and was twice named that club’s top offensive lineman. He signed with the Blue Bombers as a free agent in 2015 and has been honoured as the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman seven times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024).

Over the course of his CFL career, Bryant has suited up for 219 games – including 186 with the Blue Bombers – and has started in all of them. He is a three-time Grey Cup champion, having won in 2019 and 2021 with the Blue Bombers and in 2014 with the Stampeders.