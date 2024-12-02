Riders sign National FB Morgen Runge

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National fullback Morgen Runge, the team announced on Monday.

Runge (six-foot-one, 225 pounds) attended training camp with the Riders in 2023 and 2024 before returning to school for his fifth season of eligibility.

The Whitecourt, AB, native spent three collegiate seasons (2021-24) at the University of Alberta. Over three seasons, Runge logged 14 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown and added eight tackles.

Prior to his time as a Golden Bear, Runge spent four seasons (2016-19) with the Edmonton Huskies of the CJFL. In 22 games, the Alberta native recorded five rushes for 69 yards and one major, seven catches for 72 yards, and excelled on special teams where he logged 33 special teams tackles.