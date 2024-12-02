Top 3 pending free agents from every East Division team

TORONTO — There is a lot of talent in the East Division, evidenced by the last three Grey Cups ending with one of its teams at the top.

The Toronto Argonauts (2022, 2024) and Montreal Alouettes (2023) have rosters capable of playing anyone, but both the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa REDBLACKS also have a multitude of talent of their own.

That means they also have a lot of talented players potentially hitting free agency in February. Here’s a list of the top three pending free agents from every East Division team.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Wynton McManis, Jake Ceresna, Janarion Grant

The current champions have several players listed on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents, including the trio of Wynton McManis (third), Janarion Grant (seventh) and Jake Ceresna (14th).

The linebacker is one of the best defenders in the CFL, impacting the game in a lot of different ways. The veteran is good against the run AND the pass, finishing with the top coverage grade among all players in 2024 according to Pro Football Focus. In the 111th Grey Cup, McManis totalled six tackles, an interception that he almost ran in for a score, and three knockdowns. In 2024 he registered 57 tackles on defence and another three on special teams to go along with a pick-six, a sack, and two fumble recoveries.

Ceresna joined the Argonauts via trade in 2024 and immediately contributed to the team’s second title in three years. The edge rusher finished tied for the league lead in sacks (eight) while also finishing fourth in pressures (49).

Finally, Grant is the most dynamic special teams weapon in the league. The 2024 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and All-CFL ranked first in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8) and punt return touchdowns (three). He also scored on a kick return and finished fourth in kick return yardage (1,000).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

David Beard, Steven Dunbar Jr., James Butler

The Ticats had the top passing offence of 2024 thanks to quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell but also the pieces around him. Two of those pieces could be available in free agency in centre David Beard and wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

Beard was one the most solid offensive linemen in the league last season, finishing with a 98.4 pass-blocking efficiency while also generating 35 positive plays in the running game according to Pro Football Focus and being named an All-CFL for the first time in his career. Dunbar Jr. meanwhile caught 75 passes for 1,159 yards and five majors in his first season with the Black and Gold, earning his second East Division All-CFL team appearance.

Finally, running back James Butler is another Ticat that could hit the market in February. The veteran had back-to-back 1,000-yard plus seasons (2022, 2023) and could provide a spark to a team in need of one in their backfield.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Lorenzo Mauldin IV, Adarius Pickett, Justin Hardy

This list could read like a Most Outstanding Defensive Player candidates list, except for receiver Justin Hardy, who could make a case as the top pass-catching threat in the CFL. The veteran finished second in the league in receiving yards (1,343) while also catching five majors for the REDBLACKS. The All-CFL receiver ranked fifth on CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list.

Lorenzo Maudlin IV meanwhile was a 2022 Most Outstanding Defensive Player while Adarius Pickett was a 2023 finalist for the same award. Pickett (12th in the top 30 pending free agents list) is one the most versatile defenders in the league and was having yet another outstanding season before suffering a season-ending injury halfway through. Mauldin IV meanwhile leads the league in pressures over the last three seasons, while once again finishing at the top of the board in sacks with eight, tied with teammate Michael Wakefield and three other players.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Walter Fletcher, Kaion Julien-Grant, James Letcher Jr.

Montreal’s trio offers youth and talent. Fletcher was the top dual-threat running back in the league in 2024, gaining 764 yards on the ground and 626 through the air as a swiss-army knife for the Als. Any team looking for a tailback that can win as a runner and as a pass-catcher will make sure to explore the idea of adding Fletcher should he hit free agency.

Julien-Grant meanwhile appeared in only 12 games for the Alouettes but still caught 46 passes for 486 yards and a touchdown. The Toronto, ON, native finished 10th in missed tackles forced (17), offering an elusive option for teams looking for a receiver.

Letcher Jr. meanwhile finished second in punt return yards (924), kickoff return yards (1,112) and first in missed field goal return yards (251). The 25-year-old would offer a special teams weapon that every team could want to explore.