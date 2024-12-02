Top 3 pending free agents from every West Division team

TORONTO — The West Division could undergo a lot of changes in the off-season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers once again finished at the top of the division in 2024 despite a slow start to the season. The team will now have to navigate an off-season in which some of its key players could potentially become free agents.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions rounded up the teams that made the post-season and will also face the same dilemma. In fact, all five teams have talented players potentially being available in February.

Here’s a list of the top three free agents for every West Division team.

RELATED

» CFL releases list of 2025 pending free agents

» Free Agency communication window opens Feb. 2

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Tyrell Ford, Willie Jefferson, Kenny Lawler

The CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list contains several different Blue Bombers. Ford (fourth), Jefferson (eighth), Lawler (18th) and Dalton Schoen (19th). That’s not to mention Stanley Bryant (20th), who signed an extension with Winnipeg on Monday.

Ford was the best defensive back of 2024, finishing with the best defensive grade (91.8) and second-best coverage grade amongst defensive backs (92.0) according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also had the 26-year-old totalling the most forced incompletions (19) and only 24 passing yards allowed over seven targets in the 111th Grey Cup (good for less than four yards per attempt).

Jefferson meanwhile doesn’t need any introductions. Six All-CFL appearances, three Grey Cups, one Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Any team would immediately get better with No. 5 on the edge. Lawler meanwhile excels at making big plays in big moments. The receiver was back at it in 2024, exploding for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the Western Final, helping the Bombers reach their fifth straight Grey Cup.

EDMONTON ELKS

Eugene Lewis, Martez Ivey, Tre Ford

Tyrell’s twin brother Tre is the No. 1 player in the top 30 pending free agents list. The National quarterback offers immense upside that a lot of teams could be looking to add should he reach free agency. A threat to score as a passer and as a runner, Ford has 3,667 passing yards and 977 rushing yards going into his fourth season in the CFL.

Ivey is one of the most solid options at offensive line that could potentially become a free agent. According to PFF, he allowed no sacks this year, had the highest run blocking grade (from Week 1 to the Grey Cup) at 85.8 and had the third-hightest overall offensive grade among o-linemen (75.9).

Lewis is another player that is in no need of an introduction. The veteran was once again doing his thing in 2024, catching 74 passes for 1,070 yards and tying a career high 10 majors for the Elks.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Jalen Philpot, D’Antne Demery, Jake Maier

Philpot is yet another young Canadian that offers great upside to whichever team he plays for in 2025. The 24-year-old caught 66 passes for 659 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, but could only be scratching the surface of his potential going forward.

Demery offers solid potential at offensive lineman if he becomes a free agent in February. The veteran finished fourth in pass-blocking grade (77.0) among tackles in 2024, registering a 98.1 pass-blocking efficiency according to PFF and is sure to have a lot of suitors in case he’s available.

Maier has a lot of experience as a starting quarterback in the CFL, appearing in 59 games and throwing for 11,685 yards and 60 touchdowns. After four seasons in Calgary, Maier could become a solid option to join a quarterback room in need of a veteran presence.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Trevor Harris, Marcus Sayles, Malik Carney

Speaking of a veteran presence at quarterback, Harris was one of the best pivots in the CFL in 2024, leading the Riders to a second-place finish in the West Division and a Western Final appearance. The 38-year-old signal caller showed he can still play the game at a high level and is sure to draw interest in the off-season in case he’s available.

Sayles joined Harris in the 2024 West Division All-CFL team after excelling at defensive back for Saskatchewan. The 24th top 30 pending free agent, Sayles allowed only a 54.8 completion percentage while also registering four interceptions and a pick six.

Carney is still one of the best edge rushers in the CFL, finishing with four sacks and pressuring the quarterback on 15.9 per cent of the snaps played.

BC LIONS

Justin McInnis, Mathieu Betts, William Stanback

The top receiver of 2024, the top defensive player of 2023 and a Grey Cup champion running back that finished second in rushing yards in 2024 make up the list of pending free agents for the Leos.

McInnis led all receivers with 1,469 yards as the top player in a talented receiver group in BC. The National pass-catcher can make a case for best receiver in the CFL after a breakout record-breaking season. Stanback meanwhile was second in rushing yards (1,175) and offered the Lions a much-needed boost to their running game. The veteran also brings championship experience to any team that signs him if he doesn’t return to BC.

Betts re-joined the Lions halfway through the season after a stint in the NFL and was still a presence to be known amidst their defensive line. Betts had 18 sacks in 2023, a record for a National player, on his way to being named Most Outstanding Defensive Player.