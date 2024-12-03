3 takeaways from Kilam’s first press conference as Elks head coach

EDMONTON — It’s the beginning of a new era in Edmonton.

The Elks announced on Monday that former Calgary Stampeders special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam was named the 25th head coach in franchise history.

Kilam’s missions is getting the team back to the post-season for the first time since 2019. Edmonton finished fourth in the West Division in 2024 with seven wins and 11 losses, but showed potential over the second half of the season.

CFL.ca brings you three takeaways from Mark Kilam’s first press conference as the head coach of the Edmonton Elks.

SYNERGY

One of the most important aspects in building a championship team is having a front office and coaching staff that are on the same page. The Elks start their new age with new faces manning both positions after bringing back former general manager Ed Hervey and subsequentially hiring Kilam.

The new head coach feels like they are off to a good start when it comes to their work dynamic.

“When I was going through that process with Chris and Ed, you could really feel the synergy between us, and that’s exciting” said Kilam. “When you hear Chris (Morris) and you hear Ed (Hervey) talk about this organization, you can feel the passion that they have.”

COME DOWN TO EDMONTON

The consequence of that synergy is being able to assemble a roster of players capable of competing for a championship. That starts with recruiting players in free agency in February, attracting talent to a team that is trying to turn over a new page.

The Elks are one of the most successful franchises in the CFL, winning 14 Grey Cups and fielding dozens of historic teams. Kilam wants to build on that legacy by harnessing energy from the franchise’s storied past.

“We’re gonna be a group that is accountable, not only to each other but to everybody that came here before us,” said the head coach. “We’re gonna stand on the shoulders of the people that built us and represent the Double E the right way.

“If that sounds like a group that you want to be a part of, come on down to Edmonton, because I’m telling you right now this is an exciting place to be.”

OVERWHELMING CHOICE

The search for a new head coach can be an arduous process.

It’s one of the most important decision a franchise can make, but finding candidates who are ready for the role is not easy. Everything needs to be in consideration, but the sum of all things led the Elks and Kilam to the same path.

“We were talking about what our standard is going to be,” Hervey told reporters. “Not everyone sees it that way. Some people are just looking for the opportunity to be a head coach, but Mark’s excitement about coaching the players and all the stuff that came with it was so different from everyone else.”

“(Kilam was) the overwhelming choice for this organization for right now and for what we want to do moving forward,” added Hervey. “(It’s) who I want to work moving forward and the way the landscape of the CFL is with player movement, one year contracts, players want to play for him and that makes all of our jobs easier.”