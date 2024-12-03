Als sign DB Najee Murray to one-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the team has reached an agreement with American defensive back Najee Murray for the 2025 season. Murray was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Murray (five-foot-eight, 194 pounds) had an excellent season in 2024 after his previous year was cut short due to an injury. In 11 games, the Steubenville, OH native recorded 44 defensive tackles. He also registered an interception in the East Final.

Un pilier défensif des Alouettes reste dans le nid pour une autre saison!@NajeeMurray11 a signé une prolongation jusqu’en 2025! DÉTAILS : https://t.co/HD2nccr7sZ#Alouettes | Présentée par @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/pIl2mG4VJ6 — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) December 3, 2024

“Najee worked hard last winter to come back strong this year,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “He had an excellent season with us in 2024, and we are happy that he is returning to the team. He is a role model for our young players, both on and off the field. He is a very important piece of our defense.”

In 2023, before his injury, the 30-year-old had accumulated 33 defensive tackles, one interception, and recovered a fumble.

The Kent State alum began his career with the Alouettes in 2018. The 2025 season will mark his seventh year with the team.