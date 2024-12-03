Lions sign American RB Elelyon Noa

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have announced on Tuesday the signing of American running back Elelyon Noa.

Noa (five-foot-eight, 200 pounds)- a native of La Mesa, California, Noa moved north to the Okanagan Sun of BCFC from 2023-24 and made a huge impact in year two as his 1,612 rushing yards broke the single-season conference record previously held by former Lion Jamel Lyles (1,604 yards in 2016 with Westshore). The speedster added 23 touchdowns for the Sun in 2024 while taking home BCFC Outstanding Offensive Back and Outstanding Offensive Player honours.

Elelyon (pronounced EL-EL-EE-ON) began his college career at Utah State from 2020-21, appearing in 20 games with 678 yards and four touchdowns on 169 total carries and hauling in 14 receptions for 100 yards.

He then moved to Boise State for his junior season and rushed for 133 yards on 33 carries and caught two passes for 16 yards in 12 games.

Noa was a standout at La Mesa’s Helix High School where in his senior year of 2016 he broke the program’s career rushing mark set by Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, which had stood since the 2003 season.