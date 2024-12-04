Alouettes, Sutton agree to two-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes continue to work on keeping their talent inside the building.

The Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the team has signed American defensive back Wesley Sutton to a two-year deal through 2026. Sutton was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“Wes Sutton is a true leader in our secondary,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “His energy is contagious, and his enthusiasm pushes our other players to excel every game. This veteran understands our system, and we are looking forward to seeing him in 2025.”

Sutton (five-foot-11, 194 pounds) performed well in the Alouettes’ secondary last year, as he made 78 defensive plays in 2024, placing him among the team’s leaders. The 28-year-old recorded 61 defensive tackles, one on special teams, two sacks, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 10 pass knockdowns in 12 regular season games.

A native of Chandler, AZ, Sutton joined the Alouettes in 2021. In total, he has been in uniform for 48 games over the past four seasons. He was named an East Division All-Star in 2022 and 2023.

The Als have also recently announced extensions for quarterback Davis Alexander, linebacker Tyrice Beverette and defensive back Najee Murray.