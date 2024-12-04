Bombers sign LB Tony Jones to two-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday the club has signed American linebacker Tony Jones to a two-year contract extension. Jones was scheduled to become a Canadian Football League free agent in February.

Jones (six-foot-two, 235 pounds, Texas Tech; born: August 5, 1995, in Casselberry, FL.) signed with the Blue Bombers on June 9th this year after being released by the Edmonton Elks during training camp and made an immediate impression.

He made his Blue Bomber debut in July in Saskatchewan as a reserve defender and then showed his value and his versatility by starting the next 11 games for the club – plus the Western Final and 111th Grey Cup — at both weak-side and middle linebacker.

Despite playing in just 12 regular-season games Jones finished third on the team with 60 total tackles with 49 on defence and 11 more on special teams, while adding an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble return.

Jones has now suited up for 32 CFL games, including 20 during his days with the Elks.

He enjoyed a four-year collegiate career split between Butler Community College (NJCAA) (2015-2016) and Texas Tech (2017-2018). Jones appeared in 24 Division 1 games, starting in five of them, recording one interception, 77 total tackles, 14 tackle-for-losses, three knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, and eight sacks.

Jones saw action in the Indoor Football League (IFL) for the Iowa Barnstormers (2021), ending the season on the First team All-IFL, All-Rookie Team, and was awarded Defensive Rookie of the Year.