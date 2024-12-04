Costabile: 5 pending free agents that need to stay put

You haven’t even read the list yet but I know what you’re thinking, so before you say, “you’re missing X player here” just know that I already know!

There are so many pending free agents that are holding expiring contracts and I’m sure every single fan base (and team) would love to retain their stars.

Playmakers on offence, defence, and special teams can be found from top to bottom on the full list of pending free agents and I could make an argument for each club to put pen to paper on new terms with them all.

But for the purposes of this article, even though it was difficult to narrow this down, I’m going to take a look at five players that absolutely need to be back in the same colours they finished the 2024 season in.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER

Not only can Wynton McManis take over a game (we saw it in the 111th Grey Cup with his six tackles, an interception almost run in for a score, and three knockdowns) but the middle linebacker was also the heart and soul of that Toronto defence in 2024.

He played in just 12 games last season, totalling 57 tackles on defence and another three on special teams to go along with a pick-six, a sack, and two fumble recoveries. McManis loves the city of Toronto and the city loves him. Keeping a player of his calibre around should be a no-brainer for general manager Pinball Clemons this off-season.

JUSTIN HARDY | RECEIVER

I have said this to anyone who will listen but Justin Hardy may be the most underrated receiver in the CFL. Despite having a few different quarterbacks throwing passes his way in the last two seasons, Hardy racked up back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, including a career-high 1,343 in 2024. He was also reliable, becoming the favourite target of any pivot behind centre, and led the CFL with 97 receptions this past season.

Keeping Hardy, a No. 1 receiver in any offence, in red and black to continue to build on the chemistry he created with quarterback Dru Brown in 2025 should be on Ottawa’s to-do list before his contract expires in February.

WILLIE JEFFERSON | DEFENSIVE LINE

Willie Jefferson has been a mainstay on the Blue Bombers defence, residing with the team since 2019. He’s an athletic defensive lineman that causes havoc at the line of scrimmage in every game he suits up in. He tallied two fumble recoveries, six sacks, and 10 pass knockdowns in 2024 to go along with his 25 tackles and one forced fumble. The 33-year-old never looks away from a big moment, tallying an interception, two sacks, six tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble in the 111th Grey Cup.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pounder should be an important piece of the puzzle for the Bombers to lock up ahead of 2025 as they set their sights on the 112th Grey Cup that Winnipeg will host at Princess Auto Stadium next November.

JAMEER THURMAN | LINEBACKER

Much like McManis, Jameer Thurman brings more to the table than just his stats. He’s also a leader of any defence he’s played in, whether it was Calgary, Hamilton or Saskatchewan.

That being said, his stats are pretty impressive as well. He tied for the league-lead in fumble recoveries (three), and also had two interceptions on the year to go along with 76 defensive tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a knockdown and three tackles for a loss.

Bringing back a middle linebacker like Thurman for his second season in Riderville has to be a top priority for Jeremy O’Day and co. this off-season.

TRE FORD | QUARTERBACK

With a new head coach and a new general manager in place, the vibes around the Edmonton Elks are feeling quite different than they were to finish off the 2024 season. Sure, Tre Ford didn’t get to see the field as much as he probably would have liked to this year and maybe he would be interested in seeing where else he could play in 2025 but to me, staying right where he is may be the best bet.

The Elks can look to the future of their franchise with the young, exciting quarterback in the building. Fans already adore him and want to come out to games at Commonwealth Stadium to see him play. He’s also shown he can play in this league, going 4-1 as a starter and using his ever-dangerous legs (206 yards on 23 carries) and can throw down field (1,137 yards and 10 touchdowns). It seems like the perfect fit to me for a team that is looking to get back into the playoffs.