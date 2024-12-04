Report: Ticats to hire Ted Goveia as general manager

HAMILTON — It looks like the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are about to have new general manager in place.

According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, the Ticats have selected Ted Goveia to be their new GM. Naylor also mentioned in the report that Hamilton is still negotiating a contract with him.

Goveia was the Senior Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Personnel for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2024, a role he held since he was promoted from Assistant General Manager/Director of Player Personnel following the team’s Grey Cup victory in 2019.

The @Ticats have selected @Wpg_BlueBombers assistant GM Ted Goveia as their new general manager and are negotiating terms of an agreement with him. Could happen as early as Wednesday with an announcement later this week.#CFL #Ticats pic.twitter.com/IcfKpXomXS — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 4, 2024

Ted joined the Bombers after spending the previous four seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. During his time in Toronto, he held the dual role of Running Backs Coach and the Director of Canadian Scouting. Goveia played a crucial role in helping the Argonauts rebuild and win the 2012 Grey Cup. The Argonauts promoted him to Director of Player Personnel in 2012 and would finish the 2013 regular season in first place before losing the Eastern Final to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In Toronto, Ted was heavily involved in the Canadian Draft as well as negotiating contracts and scouting across Canada and the United States.

Before joining the CFL in 2010, Goveia spent 15 years coaching football at the Canadian University level.

Goveia began his University career coaching at his alma mater, Mount Allison University, helping them reach the AUS Finals in back-to-back seasons and winning the Jewett Cup in 1997. Goveia later joined the McMaster Marauders in 2003 as Recruiting Coordinator and Special Teams Coordinator.