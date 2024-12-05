3 takeaways from Buck Pierce’s first press conference

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions are handing the keys over to one of their own.

Buck Pierce returns to the place where he played as a quarterback to lead the team as its head coach going into 2025.

The bench boss talked to the media on Thursday about the beginning of a new era for the Lions. Pierce spoke about his first days as a quarterback for the Leos, offensive playcalling responsibilities, picking his coaching staff and more.

CFL.ca brings you three takeaways from Pierce’s first press conference as the head coach of the Lions.

RELATED

» Back on the West Coast: Lions hire Buck Pierce as head coach

» Big Play: Stamps acquire Vernon Adams Jr. in trade with Lions

» Lions fall short in pursuit of Grey Cup appearance at home

» HC Rick Campbell relieved of duties in front office shake up

DREAM COME TRUE

Pierce started his career as a quarterback with the Lions back in 2005. After departing in 2009 and spending three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the pivot returned to end his career in BC in 2013.

Fast forward two decades from the start of his CFL journey, Pierce is back where it all started.

“About 20 years ago my dad and myself jumped in the car from Crescent City, CA to Portland, OR, there was a free agent camp for the BC Lions,” said the new head coach in his opening statement. “(Vice-president of football operations) Neil (McEvoy) was there, (Hall of Fame head coach) Wally Buono was there. From that free agent camp I signed with the BC Lions a week later.

“To think that 20 years later for that to come full circle for me to be sitting here today is truly an amazing surreal experience.

“It feels like a dream come true for me.”

CALLING PLAYS

The Hutchinson, KS native was the offensive coordinator for the Blue Bombers from 2020-2024. Over that period, the team was known for its dominating running game and explosive passing attack that more often than not ranked near the top of the league.

Now, Pierce takes over a Lions’ offence that has also been among the most explosive over the past few seasons with a stacked passing game that features Keon Hatcher, Alexander Hollins and pending free agent Justin McInnis.

Pierce confirmed on Thursday that he’ll be the one calling plays for the Nathan Rourke-led offence. The team is confident that the young National pivot will quickly adapt to Pierce’s system and lead them to success.

“Nathan is extremely intelligent and he loves ball maybe more than anybody I’ve ever been around,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “I know he’ll pick up the system and I have ultimate faith in Buck to work that relationship.”

COACHING STAFF

Rigmaiden told reporters on Thursday that Pierce will make the final decisions when it comes to hiring his own coaching staff, but will get input from the team about the current coaches already in house.

“We have several coaches on this staff that we think are absolutely excellent and we’d love to have,” said the general manager. “I think it’s incredibly important that the head coach has final say in that. He’s gonna get input from us, ultimately he’ll interview who he wants and he’ll finalize his staff.”

“We’ve had discussions,” Pierce told reporters about picking his staff. “Those discussions are going, obviously we’re gonna look at every option, whether from the staff or other places.”