Als sign local running back Sean Thomas Erlington to one-year extension

MONTREAL — Yet another player is staying home in Montreal.

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that the team has reached an agreement with Montreal running back Sean Thomas Erlington for the 2025 season. The tailback was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Thomas Erlington (five-foot-nine, 217 pounds) rushed 23 times for 125 yards in 2024. In the air, he caught five passes for 42 yards. A versatile player, he recorded five tackles on special teams and participated in all of the team’s games during his first season with the Alouettes.

“I’ve known Sean since his college days, and no matter the task we give him, he rolls up his sleeves and delivers,” said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “Towards the end of the season, the team entrusted him with more responsibility, and he responded by doing an excellent job for our offense. We’re happy he’s continuing his career with us.”

In the Eastern Final, he rushed for 38 yards while catching a 23-yard pass.

He joined the Alouettes last February after spending the 2017–2023 seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 32-year-old was their eighth-round pick (66th overall) in the 2017 CFL Draft.

In 2021, he played in the Grey Cup game with the Tiger-Cats.

The former Carabins player from the Université de Montréal, who played from 2013 to 2016, won the Vanier Cup with the team in 2014 under coach Danny Maciocia.