Lions sign four American players

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Thursday they have signed four Americans to the roster: wide receiver Jalen Sample, linebacker Mike Smith Jr., defensive back Amechi “A.J.” Uzodinma and wide receiver Deuce Watts.

Smith Jr., Uzodinma and Watts all had stints on the Lions practice squad this past season while Sample attended 2024 training camp in Kamloops.

Sample (six-foot-six, 200 pounds)- Hauled in two receptions for 47 yards in 2024 pre-season action with the Lions. Before moving north, the Wisconsin native attended 2023 training camp with the Washington Commanders after five seasons and 42 games at Minnesota State where he hauled in 114 receptions for 1,898 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sample was named to the All-NSIC Team of Excellence in his senior season and the All-NSIC Academic Team in 2021 and 2022.

Smith Jr. (six-foot-one, 231 pounds)- began 2024 at training camp with the Indianapolis Colts after his senior year with the Baylor Bears that included 25 total tackles (18 solo, seven assisted), three tackles for a loss, seven sacks and one pass breakup. Smith suited up in his home state at Mississippi Gulf Coast for his first three college seasons and racked up 248 total tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions. He then transferred to Liberty for his junior year and led the Flames with 85 total tackles and added ten tackles for a loss, half a sack, two QB hurries, three forced fumbles and one interception in 12 games.

Uzodinma (six-foot, 193 pounds)- the Orlando native signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 and was released as part of the team’s final roster cutdown in late August. In 57 games at Ball State from 2017-22, Uzodinma recorded 172 total tackles (138 solo, 34 assisted), four tackles for a loss, 44 pass breakups, ten interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Watts (six-foot-one, 196 pounds)- signed with the Green Bay Packers as a non-drafted free agent ahead of 2023 training camp and finished the season on the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. After two years at Jones College where he led the team in receptions and yards in 2019, the Chicago native moved Tulane from 2020-22 and recorded 81 receptions for 1,407 yards and 16 touchdowns in 37 games with the Green Wave.