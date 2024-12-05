Nye: Best pending free agents missing from the top 30 list

The CFL.ca Top 30 pending free agents list came out and as usual, I get to tackle the issue of who was left off the list.

With so many free agents from year to year I thought I’d have some fun with this guys who didn’t make the top 30 list because there is so much talent left.

So without further ado, here’s my team of the players NOT in the top 30.

NOTE: This is a darn good football team!

OFFENSIVE LINE

Trevon Tate – Liam Dobson – Peter Godber – Zack Williams – Dino Boyd

Trevon Tate came into Saskatchewan late last season after it didn’t work out in Calgary. He held it down for the Riders to get the trust from the coaches that they didn’t re-work the offensive line when players started to get healthy.

Liam Dobson earned a West Division All-CFL nod this year for a rebuilding Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive line. Dobson helped Brady Oliveira to an MOP and MOCP season in Winnipeg.

Peter Godber is a solid veteran centre. The Roughriders missed him holding down the middle of the offensive line. There are a few good centres out there in the after top 30 club including Sean McEwen and Michael Couture.

Zack Williams is another young Canadian offensive lineman who is getting better each time they step out on the field. He has plenty of experience already in the CFL and could help several teams solidify themselves at right guard.

Dino Boyd is a big mauler of an offensive lineman. If you like physical players to open up holes in the run game and challenge some of the best defensive linemen in the league, you’re not going to find better than Dino Boyd in the second tier of free agents.

RUNNING BACK

Dedrick Mills

The Stampeders running back was able to carry the load after Ka’Deem Carey left to Toronto. Mills didn’t disappoint. In players that played over nine games, Mills and Oliveira were the only ones to average over 70-yards per game.

He also matched Oliveira’s 5.7 yards per carry. Yes, better numbers than Walter Fletcher, who did make the top 30 list.

QUARTERBACK

Jake Maier – Cameron Dukes – Nick Arbuckle

Pick your backup! That’s what these players will be in 2025. All the spots are taken at starter from around the Canadian Football League (assuming Tre Ford and Trevor Harris re-sign in Edmonton and Saskatchewan).

All these quarterbacks have starting experience – some more than others – and all of them have an upside. Arbuckle rejuvinated his pro career with the MVP performance in the 111th Grey Cup while Maier and Dukes still have plenty of years ahead of them in professional football. For Maier, this analyst ponders if a new location will revive his productivity from when he burst on to the scene a few years ago.

RECEIVERS

Steven Dunbar Jr. – Kaion Julien-Grant – Kiondre Smith – Bralon Addison – Damonte Coxie

Kiondre Smith had a break out season in 2024 as the Markham product nearly hit the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time. Add the seven touchdowns and those looking for Canadian receiver talent should look no further than Smith (after Top 30’s No. 2 Justin McInnis that is)

Kaion Julien-Grant had a tough injury plagued season but I still see the young receiver as a future star of the league. He was on pace for a 1,000-yard season last year but injuries stopped that. Injuries have been a big issue for Julien-Grant so some teams may be cautious.

Damonte Coxie is a big play threat every time he lines up. The six-foot-three receiver has the ability to go up and get the football and run by players at the same time. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands if he shakes free from Toronto.

Hamilton’s Steven Dunbar Jr. should have been on the top 30 list IMO but that’s why they don’t ask me. I think Dunbar Jr. has even more to offer in the CFL as he hits his 29th birthday this month.

Bralon Addison is a player I’ve been a fan of for a long time. The issue is injuries. He does have a hard time staying on the field but when he’s healthy you saw Ottawa use him in numerous places on offence from slot receiver to wide out to even running back.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Bryce Carter – Miles Brown – Micah Johnson – Robbie Smith

Bryce Carter had 12 sacks in 2023 and then just four in an injury shortened season. But when Carter is on the field he is a difference maker and any team looking to improve their edge pass rushers should take a long hard look at the REDBLACK youngster.

I’m putting Miles Brown and Micah Johnson in the same paragraph because together they were impenetrable in 2024. Sure they had a let down in the Western Final but all season long they were stopping Brady Oliveira and some of the other top running games in the league. Brown is the most intriguing because of age but Micah Johnson’s age has not been an issue as he keeps getting better.

Robbie Smith is one of the top Canadian pass rushers and it’s always great to have a ratio breaker coming off the edge.

LINEBACKERS

Jovan Santos-Knox – Adam Auclair – Jonathan Moxey

Santos-Knox is another example of great player who could be on the top 30 list if he played the entire season. He was closing in on his second 100-tackle season before he had a set back.

His teammate Jonathan Moxey is more than capable of holding down the SAM linebacker spot. The veteran CFLer has a great nose for the football and doesn’t mind playing close to the line of scrimmage.

Adam Auclair took a job away from someone in Saskatchewan to become the WIL linebacker but he didn’t disappoint. We pencilled him in as the starter going into training camp but quickly with injuries piling up Auclair came into linebacker and handled business.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Garry Peters – Kobe Williams – Evan Holm – Kabion Ento

I was SHOCKED Garry Peters didn’t make the top 30 list! The lock down corner didn’t have his best year but his off year is still better than some players across the CFL.

Kobe Williams and Evan Holm are coming into their own when it comes to the tough halfback spot in the CFL. Williams might be a better cover player but Evan Holm is not afraid to play close to the line and get his nose dirty. I like these two halfbacks and hope they can do some damage as young starters in the CFL.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker: Sean Whyte

Whyte was the most accurate kicker in the CFL this season. He had over 94 per cent field goal percentage and while it’s unlikely he shakes free from BC, he’d be an upgrade for a few teams who want a little bit more accuracy from the position.

Returner: James Letcher Jr.

Quietly was one of the best returners in the CFL last year. Montreal continues to find great returners with Mario Alford and Chandler Worthy coming before him. There are teams who need a more dynamic returner to help flip the field.

Punter: John Haggerty

If it wasn’t for Jake Julien, Haggerty had all-CFLer type numbers with over 50 yards per punt and the #2 net yard average as well.