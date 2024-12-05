Report: Trevor Harris to sign one-year extension with Riders

- News
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are reportedly working to keep their pivot in house.
TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Thursday that quarterback Trevor Harris has agreed to a one-year extension with the Green and White. Harris was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was listed as No. 6 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.
Trevor Harris has signed a 1 year extension to remain with the @sskroughriders. First reported by @3DownNation pic.twitter.com/frJzaHFEOk
— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) December 5, 2024
Harris joined the Roughriders in 2023, but played in only five games in his first season with the team due to injury. The signal-caller returned in 2024 and appeared in 12 games, leading the team to the post-season and throwing for 3,264 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine picks.
Harris led the Riders past the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final, before eventually falling to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final. The pivot was also named West Division All-CFL, joining seven other Green and White teammates.