Report: Trevor Harris to sign one-year extension with Riders

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are reportedly working to keep their pivot in house.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Thursday that quarterback Trevor Harris has agreed to a one-year extension with the Green and White. Harris was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was listed as No. 6 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Harris joined the Roughriders in 2023, but played in only five games in his first season with the team due to injury. The signal-caller returned in 2024 and appeared in 12 games, leading the team to the post-season and throwing for 3,264 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine picks.

Harris led the Riders past the BC Lions in the Western Semi-Final, before eventually falling to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final. The pivot was also named West Division All-CFL, joining seven other Green and White teammates.