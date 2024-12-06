Alouettes extend Global punters Joseph Zema, Sam Clark

MONTREAL — There are more extensions happening in Montreal.

The Montreal Alouettes announced on Friday that the team has signed Global punter Joseph Zema to an extension through the end of the 2026 season. The team also inked Global punter Sam Clark for the next three seasons.

Zema (six-foot, 215 pounds) punted the ball 106 times for 4,947 yards (46.7 AVG) in 2024 with his longest one coming in at 61 yards. He was selected in the first round (6th overall) of the CFL Global Draft in 2021. He will be entering his fifth season in Montreal in 2025 and was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

“Joseph has quickly adapted to the CFL since joining us. He knows exactly where to place the ball on punts, and his accuracy greatly helps our team,” says Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “As for Sam, he made tremendous progress this year while being part of our development team and he will continue to improve. The return of these two players is excellent news for our team.”

RELATED

» Als sign local running back Sean Thomas Erlington to one-year extension

» Alouettes extend All-CFL LB Tyrice Beverette through ’26

» Najee Murray agrees to one-year extension

» A New Era: 3 takeaways from Davis Alexander’s, Als’ press conference

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The 30-year-old from Melbourne, Australia was named special team player of the year for the Alouettes in 2022.

Clark (six-foot-three, 198 pounds) spent the entire 2024 season on the Alouettes practice roster. He played 11 games with the James Madison Dukes in 2022 where he punted the ball 49 times for 2,122 yards. The Lilyfield, Australia native began his career with the Sacramento State Hornets, where the 27-year-old played two seasons, amassing 4,016 yards on 96 punts. In 2021, he was named to the All-Big Sky Third Team.