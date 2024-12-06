Bombers sign four players, including National DL Collin Kornelson

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has signed American offensive lineman Chris Walker, National defensive lineman Collin Kornelson and American receiver Jaylen Hall.

Walker (six-foot-six, 305, Montana; born: June 12, 1998, in Lincoln, NE.) re-signs with the Bombers after being on the practice roster since early October.

Before the CFL, Walker spent a six-year collegiate career with Nebraska (2018-2021) and Montana (2022-2023). With Nebraska, Walker would play defense and offence, recording one tackle in six games.

After a transfer to Montana, Walker would start 25 of 27 games at left tackle. In 2023, Montana’s offence finished first in the Big Sky and third in the nation in first down offence, getting 297 first downs while outscoring opponents 454-258. He would finish the season as an All-Big Sky Honourable Mention.

Kornelson (six-foot-three, 240 pounds, University of Manitoba; born: February 14, 2000, in Winnipeg, MB.) returns to the Bombers for the 2025 season after spending the last six seasons with the University of Manitoba. Kornelson was selected by the Bombers in the fifth round, 44th overall in the 2023 CFL Draft. He has attended the last two Blue Bombers training camps (2023-2024) and dressed for one preseason game against the Roughriders in 2024, recording no stats.

With the Bisons (2018-2024), Kornelson has recorded 101 tackles (63 solo, 38 assists), 9.5 tackle-for-losses, five sacks, one knockdown, and one forced fumble (one recovery) in 31 games.

In his final year, Kornelson would start nine games, posting a career-high 20 solo tackles (37 total), two sacks and five tackle-for-losses. He would finish the year as a Second Team All-Canadian, and a part of a defense that led Canada West with 34 combined takeaways.

Hall (six-foot-three, 180 pounds, Western Kentucky; born: March 31, 1999, in Macomb, MI.) signs with the Bombers after a late release from training camp in 2024.

Hall briefly spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2023 before signing with the Bombers prior to the 2024 season. Hall would appear in a preseason game versus the Roughriders in 2024.

Hall began his collegiate career at Westen Michigan (2018-2021), achieving 85 catches for 1,532 yards and 14 touchdowns in 43 games.

Following a transfer to Western Kentucky (2022), Hall would start all 14 games, catching 68 passes for 869 yards and six touchdowns. He would also return nine punts for 106 yards and one touchdown.