Cauz: 1 item on every team’s off-season to-do list

For everyone who celebrates Christmas, how are you doing with your shopping? Have you found a way to purchase interesting presents instead of gift cards or an envelope with cash because you’re having a hard time for that person who has everything? Whether it’s gifts or holiday parties this is the time of year where your list of things to do just gets longer and longer.

That’s what it must feel to be a CFL executive with free agency on the horizon and so many difficult decisions to be made from coaching hires to which players need to be extended no matter what. All nine teams have a serious list of off-season priorities that must be settled by training camp. I went over each organization to pick one pressing need, one item on the do-list list that needs to be checked off sooner rather than later.

BC LIONS

Off-Season Item to check off: Coaching staff and Nathan Rourke must find peace and calm.

You never know how successful a new head coach will be when they finally get their chance to helm a team, but the signing of Buck Pierce makes a lot of sense. Pierce experienced all the highs and lows as a starting quarterback and helped Zach Collaros win back-to-back MOPs in 2021 and 2022 as the offensive coordinator for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Hist first job is to make sure he and Rourke are on the same page and that the 2022 Most Outstanding Canadian is comfortable with whatever changes come with a new coach. 2024 was a whirlwind for Rourke coming back to his hometown team from the NFL and finding himself in a predictable quarterback controversy with Vernon Adams Jr.

This was the correct gamble by the Lions front office even if it meant a losing record and far too many interceptions for Rourke. The best-case scenario is far less drama and long film sessions with Pierce and Rourke.

CALGARY

Off-Season Item to check off: Sign Justin McInnis

If you want to make a free agency splash why not go big? You could not find a better housewarming gift for the new quarterback in town, Vernon Adams Jr., than his number one target from the Lions. If the Stampeders are looking to start this new era in style than go get the receiver who led the CFL in receiving with Adams as his quarterback for much of 2023.

It doesn’t hurt that McInnis is Canadian but even better is the Stampeders would be simultaneously improving their own roster while hurting a divisional rival. If Calgary can pull of this heist, you are looking at the perfect win-win move.

EDMONTON ELKS

Off-Season Item to check off: Pick a direction at quarterback

Let’s get this out of the way right off the top, the 0-7 start for Edmonton was about far more than the play of McLeod Bethel-Thompson. At the time of his benching the Elks defence was last in the CFL in both offensive points allowed, and yards given up. How many quarterbacks are winning in that situation? Bethel-Thompson wasn’t playing at an MOP level but his yardage and completion percentage both ranked fourth. Edmonton’s issues went far beyond quarterback.

This is going to sound so counter intuitive but in way the Elks had a quarterback problem by having two talented but so different passers at the top of their depth chart. I cannot speak to what former coach Chris Jones saw in practice with Tre Ford or why he felt the need to bring in the former All-CFL in Thompson after Ford had such a strong finish to the 2023 season but in the end, it just didn’t work out.

Maybe it was the age discrepancy or that both were at such different points of their professional football journey, but it is clear things will have to change. Both are free agents, and it will be up to new coach Mark Kilam to settle on who should be the undisputed leader of this team. In the last five years Edmonton has seen five different coaches prowl the sideline. For the Elks to finally get back to a championship level of stability they will need to make the correct decision at quarterback.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Off-Season Item to check off: Go get a top defender

I tell you that a CFL team had a quarterback who was healthy and led the league in passing yards and touchdowns you would assume that franchise had a winning record and most likely won their division. In so many cases you would be correct but in Hamilton a suddenly frisky again Bo Levi Mitchell was let down by a defence that finished last in points and touchdowns, was near the bottom in yardage allowed and finished eighth in both sacks and turnovers created.

Sticking with the theme of making yourself better while hurting a rival, if I’m Ted Goveia I’m looking at swooping in and signing Lorenzo Mauldin IV to a big fat deal. The veteran is 32 years old but now is the time to strike with a resurgent Mitchell leading the offence.

While Mauldin IV may not hit the heights of his 2022 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award season, he still is one of the games best with 52 tackles and was tied for the CFL lead with eight sacks. This can be a cruel time of year with nine ultra-competitive teams looking to wound their opponents and weakening a rival that just had their first winning season since 2018 would certainly derail some of Ottawa’s positive momentum.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Off-Season Item to check off: Get Tyson Philpot back to 100 per cent health at the correct pace

I am not going to play the role of doctor as I’m not good at math and science, I’m not a fan of blood and it can be wildly irresponsible to speculate when any player will be back after a season ending injury. What we know is that the spectacular National receiver in his third year was on his way to making a claim as the leagues best before injury ended his year on August 10th.

Philpot believes he will be ready for training camp, but it will of course be up to the team to make sure the recovery process is not rushed. A healthy Philpot is critical for the development and comfort of the team’s new starting quarterback Davis Alexander. Alexander has been developing for the past three years in Montreal and the team believes his time is now as evidenced by the three-year contact he signed.

I went back and re-watched the first moment Alexander announced himself to the league, his Week 8, second half comeback 20-16 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In that third quarter he couldn’t miss, hitting Reggie White Jr. for two touchdown passes but what stood out was his instant connection with Philpot. On his third play Alexander somehow broke free from C.J. Reavis and found Tyson downfield for a 30-yard gain. All told the Alouettes new quarterback was a perfect five for five when targeting Philpot for 77 yards. If Philpot is healthy, he and Davis could be one of the league’s most dangerous duos.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Off-Season Item to check off: Find the right defensive coordinator

So much went right with the REDBLACKS from their 7-1-1 home record to making it back to the post-season for the first time since 2018. But what ultimately derailed them at the end of the year and in their playoff loss to the Argonauts was their defence. Yes, the 58 points scored by Toronto is inflated by two late interception return touchdowns but what cannot be ignored is how often Chad Kelly would hit wide open receivers for big gains.

That performance was not a one game blip. Down the stretch of 2024 Bo Levi Mitchel had 724 yards and three passing majors in two contests against Ottawa. Nathan Rourke had his best day in his CFL return against this same defence. Finally, Kelly had near identical numbers in Toronto’s Week 20 38-31 victory that decided who would host the Eastern Semi-Final. Now that Barron Miles is no longer part of the coaching staff it is imperative for the team to find a coordinator who can breathe life into a group that made life easy for passers in the final month and half of the year.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Off-Season Item to check off: Thread that quarterback needle

The Roughriders are tasked with arguably the hardest job for any football organization to accomplish, maintain success with the veteran quarterback while also looking for a proper succession plan. Trevor Harris is nearing the end of his career, but he still finished the year with the best efficiency rating among all starting quarterbacks. His big issue is durability as he has missed 19 games in the past two years as a result of separate knee injuries. But the guy is a winner, he went 7-4 with his four defeats being by a total of 11 points. He also helped lead the Roughriders to the Western Final. It would be foolish to walk away from that production with no clear cut, no-doubt, new hot shot quarterback ready to step in.

The flip side of the Roughriders reality is the team will need to look to the future. Can Shea Patterson develop to the point where the Roughriders feels as good about him as say Montreal does with Alexander? His numbers were modest, but he also faced only one-non playoff team during his time starting. Will Jeremy O’Day look elsewhere, say a Nick Arbuckle or a Jake Maier to find a capable backup who could one day be a capable starter? This is a daunting task for any front office staff, I’m so curious to see what their depth chart looks like in May.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Off-Season Item to check off: Extend or re-sign Wynton McManis

I really don’t think there is much to add. All this guy does is produce impressive individual numbers while winning individual awards while helping his team win two Grey Cups. In my opinion he was the MVP of the 2024 Grey Cup, and this would be a massive blow to the Argonauts defence if they let him go.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Off-Season Item to check off: Bring back the heart of that secondary

For anyone who had even the slightest notion that Winnipeg was going to make major changes or blow things up they are going to have to find a new take. The re-signing of Stanley Bryant who will be 39 when the season starts is a clear signal this group is aiming for another trip to the Grey Cup. To get back to the big dance they will need to ensure that Tyrell Ford and Evan Holm are once again standing close to one another in the Bombers secondary.

It won’t be cheap, but you cannot let Ford, a national defensive back who was second in both interceptions and pass knockdowns walk. Holm was a terror in coverage in the Western Final and finished the regular season eighth in tackles and fifth in pass knockdowns. You won’t find a better combination of defensive backs who can simultaneously shut down both the slot and the wide receiver.