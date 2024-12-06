Ferguson: 1 priority pending free agent for every team

With coaching shuffles nearing completion and one of the off-season’s biggest pieces in Vernon Adams Jr. already moving from BC to Calgary, it’s about that time to start wrapping our collective minds around the totality of free agency. With long lists, numerous positions involved and endless permutations of how it all shakes out, the CFL’s off-season dance is a dizzying rush of curiosity.

Each team will have different approaches, but every team has their priority list and inevitably there is always one name at the very top. I believe these players deserving of immediate attention and who likely grace the top of whiteboard and magnetic walls in CFL boardrooms across the country.

BC LIONS

Justin McInnis, REC

There’s an argument to be made for pass rusher Mathieu Betts and all-time accurate kicker Sean Whyte, but when an organization finally brings Canadian receiver potential to life as BC did with Justin McInnis this past season you have to keep him in house.

The play-caller and system will change due to coaching moves, but McInnis has every chance to be great again next season in orange if BC can get a deal done quickly. New head coach Buck Pierce intimated as much at his introductory press conference.

EDMONTON ELKS

Tre Ford, QB

I know everyone thinks we talk about Ford too much or value him too highly this free agency cycle but hear me out.

While I’m not sure much leverage exists currently in tightly packed quarterback rosters across the league, Ford would be intriguing in a couple of other locales, but he is more valuable in Edmonton than anywhere else.

Defensive lineman Shawn Oakman could fit nicely with the new regime and linebacker Nyles Morgan has proven his worth over and over again but Ford has the biggest impact on games of those three and should secure top priority now that Mark Kilam is assembling his staff.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Sean McEwen, OL

Vernon Adams Jr. needs stability in his first snaps with Calgary. He also needs pass protection so he can stretch the field vertically with whatever splashy receiver signings the Stamps decide to make in February.

The answer to all this and securing a leadership core to build the organization with is McEwen.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Micah Johnson, DL

Quite simply nobody gets more attention from a defensive front than Micah Johnson, he’s earned it.

After years of pushing pockets, collapsing running schemes and making opposing lineman sore for an extra day or two trying to control Johnson, he might not rack up wild stats but Saskatchewan can let him walk and see the negative results across the line at their own peril.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Kenny Lawler, REC

While Tyrell Ford is emerging as a really special roster piece worth keeping, and young Americans such as TyJuan Garbutt and Brian Cole II are beginning to become difference makers, Lawler has more big game explosive ability than most receivers across the CFL as he showed in a monstrous playoff push last month.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

David Beard, OL

Much like the Vernon Adams Jr. situation in Calgary, the source of comfort for many quarterbacks is the centre.

Communication, sometimes non-verbal body language and an established connection can make a big difference in quarterback comfort and mindset. Whether it’s Bo Levi Mitchell or Taylor Powell behind centre the interior offensive line was solid as ever for Hamilton this year and it all begins with David Beard.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Wynton McManis, LB

He’s everywhere, all the time, every time. Wynton McManis has gone from special teams grinder to starter to All-CFL and neither the Argos or Wynton have any interest in parting ways after another Grey Cup.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Justin Hardy, Rec

The security blanket for every REDBLACKS quarterback, the high volume and completion percentage, the at time uncoverable man-to-man route running. Ottawa is simply a better attack with Hardy in the mix and seeing him anywhere else would drastically change the feel of Bob Dyce’s offence. The big threat here for me if Hardy leaves has to be Calgary who could weave magic with Vernon Adams Jr. as the Stamps project a pass heavy offence this coming season that could fit Hardy perfectly.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Walter Fletcher, RB

Fajardo is gone, Davis Alexander is the man, but this offence is at it’s best when Walter Fletcher is equal parts rushing and receiving threat. Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira told me this fall he watches Fletcher’s film to better himself as a pass catcher. When the game’s top player is watching you to learn you know you’re doing something right.

With plenty of names up for grabs on the back end of their defence this cycle, Danny Maciocia has work to do on both sides of the ball but he knows Fletcher’s value.