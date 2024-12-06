Future Secured: Elks extend QB Tre Ford through ’27

EDMONTON — Expect a lot more excitement in Commonwealth Stadium over the next three seasons.

National quarterback Tre Ford has agreed to terms on an extension through the 2027 season, the club announced Friday. Ford was scheduled to become a free agent in February and was the No. 1 ranked player on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agent list.

“Today marks the beginning of Tre Ford’s opportunity to take the reigns as the starting quarterback of this franchise,” Elks VP of Football Operations and General Manager Ed Hervey said. “He has expressed the desire to compete for this opportunity since his arrival in Edmonton and will be given the chance to do so for the Green and Gold. We believe in his potential and are excited to see what he can become for this organization and city over the next three seasons.”

RELATED

» Elks officially name Mark Kilam head coach

» Edmonton Elks name Chris Morris as team president and CEO

» Green, But Gold: Elks’ Nick Anderson named Most Outstanding Rookie

» Elks name Ed Hervey general manager

The 26-year-old pivot has spent the last three seasons with the Elks after being drafted by the club in the first round (eighth overall) in the 2022 CFL Draft. Ford made four starts with the Green and Gold in 2024, finishing the season with a 3-1 record as a starter.

The Waterloo product amassed 1,137 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns to only five interceptions during the 2024 season – while adding another 206 yards on the ground. In addition, Ford completed a career high 71.8 per cent of his passes and tied for the CFL lead in yards per pass attempt at 9.7 yards.

In two of Ford’s four starts in 2024, the Elks surpassed over 500 yards of net offence – recording 515 total yards in Week 10 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 581 total yards in Week 21 against the Toronto Argonauts.