MMQB: 3 reasons Tre Ford is the right guy for the job

I’m really happy the Edmonton Elks did what they did with Tre Ford late last week.

The Elks signed Ford to a three-year extension that keeps him in the fold through 2027 and reportedly did so at a dollar figure commensurate with other CFL No. 1 quarterbacks. It was the first major move made by new general manager Ed Hervey and it took our top pending free agent off the board.

Most importantly, though, it was the move Edmonton absolutely had to make. Here are the three biggest reasons why.

HE’S THEIR GUY

With roster turnover as it is in today’s CFL, drafting and developing has never been more important. So when a team strikes draft gold at quarterback, likes the Elks did with Ford in 2022, a long-term partnership is that much more valuable. After all, why would Edmonton want to see Ford thrive elsewhere after using a first-round pick on him and bringing him up through the ranks?

Ensuring Ford remained in Green and Gold was as simple as protecting an investment. Letting him walk away for nothing in free agency would have robbed Edmonton of seeing just how high Ford’s stock can rise. In three seasons since drafting him, Ford has earned a real look as a starting quarterback. To do that with anyone other than the Elks would have been questionable asset management on their part.

AN IMPRESSIVE RESUME

Ford is more than just potential, though. We’ve already seen this guy deliver the goods on the field. It started in 2023 when Ford took over in Week 11 after the team’s miserable 0-8 start. He immediately infused life into Edmonton’s offence and won four of his first six starts before the Elks ultimately missed the playoffs.

The situation was similar one season later when Ford finally got the ball after a 0-7 start and immediately led Edmonton to its first win. Season over season, Ford improved his accuracy by more than four percent and upped his per attempt average from 9.1 to 9.7 yards. Over the last two seasons, Ford has completed 68.9 per cent of his passes for 3,206 yards and 22 touchdowns against 11 interceptions.

When you factor in his additional 828 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, you start to get a clearer picture of Ford’s impact. While still needing improvement in certain areas, Ford has given the Elks an important spark in two straight seasons. It’ll be interesting to see if he can bring that from the get-go in 2025.

THE ‘IT’ FACTOR

Then there are the things Ford brings to the table that can’t be statistically measured as easily. We’re talking about one of the CFL’s most dynamic and explosive talents, which is something Edmonton couldn’t overlook. Ford’s ability to extend plays, scramble himself out of trouble and create something out of nothing is special and unique.

Let’s be honest. Had the Elks let Ford walk to free agency and pursued someone else, there’s a good chance they’d be quickly back at the drawing board wondering how to find a similar talent. Keeping the exciting player they already knew and were familiar with made far more sense. It was even more important considering Edmonton’s struggles finding the right guy at quarterback since Michael Reilly left following the 2018 campaign.

QUICK HITS

I must admit, my ears perked up when I heard new Calgary pivot Vernon Adams Jr. use the term “top recruiter” with multiple media outlets last week. Having no interest in missing the playoffs for a second straight year, and with Adams under contract for the next two seasons, I’ll have my eye trained on the Stampeders as we move towards the free agency communication window in early February.

And my eye is keenly on receiver Justin McInnis, after his productivity exploded in 2024. In his second season with the Lions, McInnis led the league with 1,469 yards and 137 targets to go along with seven touchdown catches. Most of McInnis’s biggest games came with Adams at the helm, which is an interesting link to keep an eye on.

Finally, it was nice to see Trevor Harris sign back for another year in Saskatchewan. After essentially losing his entire first season with the Riders due to injury, Harris bounced back and was great in 2024. He threw for 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns en route to being named a West Division All-CFL selection. Saskatchewan feels like it’s building something and Harris deserved another year to help see it through.